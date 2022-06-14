Police respond to Pooler Walmart parking lot

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos Friday night. The Richmond Hill Police Department said there were no fatalities but two people were injured. Police added two suspects were arrested but did not identify them. Stay with FOX 28...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Congress Street. Police say an adult male received a minor graze wound to the leg. He was treated for his injuries at the scene. Police continue to investigate and gather information on the...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday with the kids, the Savannah Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you. The Police Athletic and Activities League is holding open registration for their football and cheerleading season. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucius “Bo” Levitt Rec Area at 1501 Stiles Avenue.
METTER – An investigation into a missing dog dispute resulted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male from Metter, GA. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist with a shooting investigation. Preliminary...
Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Benton Boulevard in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said they responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled to following the shooting at another location. Police added the 22-year-old victim...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets was closed Thursday morning due to a crash involving a trolley, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the crash was between a trolley and SUV. Minor injuries were reported. Chatham EMS confirms nine patients reported minor injuries. All...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police department and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are teaming up to collect new and gently used stuffed animals. The teddy bears will be carried in patrol cars where they can quickly be given to children who need comforting at accident scenes, after a domestic violence situation, or any other incident.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Statesboro motel. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the robbery happened Monday night on South Main Street. A woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her at gunpoint around 11:26 p.m. SPD found on video showing the […]
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search. The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a...
REGISTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a homicide in the town of Register. Thursday. Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said deputies responded to a 911 call. At the scene, they made contact with Anthony Carrasco before finding a victim who appeared to have been severely beaten, BCSO said. […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While typically people come to Forsyth Park to admire the fountain, Thursday most were looking up. Hanging on 45 feet above Forsyth, a one-year old cat named Murray. “Murray loves to go outside,” said owner Cameron Powell. But during a stroll through the park Wednesday...
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an escaped prisoner, according to an alert it sent around 1 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office began searching the area of Carters Mill Road and Tillman Road early Friday for Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, who was being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Houlihan Bridge has reopened Thursday morning after becoming stuck for a short time, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic is moving in both directions. ORIGINAL STORY: The Houlihan Bridge is not drivable at the moment, according to the Port Wentworth Police...
DARIEN, Ga. — The city of Darien may be on the verge of dissolving its police department in what some say will be a cost-saving measure. The department currently employs 13 officers who are responsible for law enforcement in the town of approximately 1,500. Darien's police department is on...
