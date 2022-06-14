Police respond to Pooler Walmart parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday with the kids, the Savannah Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you. The Police Athletic and Activities League is holding open registration for their football and cheerleading season. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucius “Bo” Levitt Rec Area at 1501 Stiles Avenue.

