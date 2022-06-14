ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police respond to Pooler Walmart parking lot

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Pooler...

www.wtoc.com

WTGS

Police investigating shooting in Flacos Tacos parking lot

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos Friday night. The Richmond Hill Police Department said there were no fatalities but two people were injured. Police added two suspects were arrested but did not identify them. Stay with FOX 28...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on highway 17 in Bryan County. Officials say they received a report of a shooting at the Flacos Tacos parking lot Friday night. Police say two people were injured and two...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill shooting injures 2 on Friday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant Friday left two injured, police say. The Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos on US Hwy 17. Police arrested two suspects but continue to investigate the shooting. RHPD released no further details. This […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 100 block of Congress St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Congress Street. Police say an adult male received a minor graze wound to the leg. He was treated for his injuries at the scene. Police continue to investigate and gather information on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Registration event for Savannah Police Department activities league

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday with the kids, the Savannah Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you. The Police Athletic and Activities League is holding open registration for their football and cheerleading season. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucius “Bo” Levitt Rec Area at 1501 Stiles Avenue.
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Teens shot regarding missing dog dispute

METTER – An investigation into a missing dog dispute resulted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male from Metter, GA. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist with a shooting investigation. Preliminary...
METTER, GA
Grice Connect

52 year old man identified as Register homicide victim

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
Grice Connect

Homicide Investigation in Register Alarms Small Community

Citizens in the small town of Register were shocked by a homicide in their normally quite community on Thursday. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Benton Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Benton Boulevard in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said they responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled to following the shooting at another location. Police added the 22-year-old victim...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in armed robbery at Statesboro motel

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Statesboro motel. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the robbery happened Monday night on South Main Street. A woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her at gunpoint around 11:26 p.m. SPD found on video showing the […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search. The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2 men, 1 woman arrested after armed robbery in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were arrested after an armed robbery at a motel in Statesboro. SPD Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a person-to-person armed robbery Monday around 11:26 p.m. Officials say the female victim said that a male that...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Cat rescued after spending 17 hours trapped in Forsyth Park tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While typically people come to Forsyth Park to admire the fountain, Thursday most were looking up. Hanging on 45 feet above Forsyth, a one-year old cat named Murray. “Murray loves to go outside,” said owner Cameron Powell. But during a stroll through the park Wednesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating escaped prisoner

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an escaped prisoner, according to an alert it sent around 1 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office began searching the area of Carters Mill Road and Tillman Road early Friday for Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, who was being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Houlihan Bridge has reopened Thursday morning after becoming stuck for a short time, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic is moving in both directions. ORIGINAL STORY: The Houlihan Bridge is not drivable at the moment, according to the Port Wentworth Police...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

City of Darien considering dissolution of police department

DARIEN, Ga. — The city of Darien may be on the verge of dissolving its police department in what some say will be a cost-saving measure. The department currently employs 13 officers who are responsible for law enforcement in the town of approximately 1,500. Darien's police department is on...
DARIEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Man accused of attempted murder escapes custody in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old accused of two counts of attempted murder escaped custody while being transported to jail, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). Around 1 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for Tyrek Davion Frazier in the area of Carters Mill and Tillman roads. But a short […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC

