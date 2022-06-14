ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OBN K9 intercepts 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9, 'Trixie'

OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ is back at it, and this time she helped intercept 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl being trafficked through Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Facebook post.

The post reads:

OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ recently intercepting 8 Kilos of Cocaine and 3 Kilos of Fentanyl being trafficked thru Oklahoma. That’s enough raw material for nearly 70,000 dosage units of Fentanyl had it reached the streets. Good girl! #savingmorelives

