Dale County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

