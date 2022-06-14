ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Friendship Trays provides meals, wellness checks in extreme heat

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit that provides meals to residents with mobility issues is delivering more than food when the temperature starts to soar.

Friendship Trays’ program director, Kelly Vass, says volunteers are also providing wellness checks when delivering meals to make sure their clients have what they need to stay cool.

“It’s very important because it may be the only contact they have for the day,” Vass said.

The agency, which delivers 400 meals each weekday, can connect residents in need of heat relief with resources.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Gina Esposito talks to Vass and a senior who benefits from the program.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg County opens splash pads, cooling centers to beat extreme heat)

