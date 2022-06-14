ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Severe weather causes damage in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning. A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Ongoing heatwave will keep Panhandle hot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not everyone was prepared for the record-breaking heat across the southern United States this week. The summer months bring plenty of things to look forward to… vacations, swimming, and of course the heat, but the rising temperatures aren’t always fun…. they can also be dangerous.
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
City
Grand Ridge, FL
State
Florida State
County
Calhoun County, FL
County
Liberty County, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Blountstown, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Cottondale, FL
County
Gadsden County, FL
City
Greenwood, FL
County
Jackson County, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic advisories to watch for in Bay County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FDOT would like to remind drivers about present traffic delays they could experience in Bay and Jackson counties as crews work on construction along state roads. Areas currently affected are as follows:. • State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77 – Kentucky...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lane closure in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project. Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24. Crews will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 16-17, 2022

Ray Hansford Jr., 60, Marianna, Florida: Four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of firearm or ammunition, failure to report address change as a sex offender: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Sneads, Florida: Failure to appear for possession of methamphetamines/possession of...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Super reefs’ coming to Okaloosa, Walton beaches

I hate to break it to you, but we are under another heat advisory today, as the hot and humid conditions continue. The Heat Advisory will go into effect from 11am to 7pm Friday across the region for heat indices between 105-112 degrees. Remember safety in this summer heat: make...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#North Central#Mph
WJHG-TV

Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South of Clyde B. Wells Bridge, Walton County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday. Northbound lanes are temporarily blocked as deputies investigate a potential robbery that occurred in the area of County Highway 393 North near Chat Holley. Two subjects are currently...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Authorities investigating Walton County gas station robbery

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a gas station in Miramar Beach. Deputies said they responded to a call at a Circle K around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The caller allegedly told police an employee was being held at gun point.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Suspect in custody following high-speed chase, deputy-involved shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit and deputy-involved shooting took place in Florida early Saturday morning, according to authorities. In a news release, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man walked into a convenience with a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash the previous morning.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
niceville.com

Niceville man charged with robbery

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Niceville man has been arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and charged with robbery after he allegedly physically attacked an individual and stole a large amount of cash, according to the WCSO. The WCSO reports it has arrested John Black...
NICEVILLE, FL
mypanhandle.com

WCSO: Robbery suspect shot after firing at deputies

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A robbery suspect was shot by authorities early Saturday morning after he fired at officers from multiple agencies during a lengthy high-speed chase, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Adkinson said another suspect, who was in the vehicle with the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire responds to electrical line fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police and Fire Department responded to an electrical line fire on Murray Road. The fire may have been caused by a lightning strike during Thursday evening storms. At the time of the fire, there was heavy smoke visible in the area. Both DPD...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

EMT training prevents accidents from becoming severe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County paramedic who was hit by a pick-up truck last week is back to work. Jack Fox suffered minor injuries in the crash. On Saturday, Panama City Police officials said a pick-up truck hit a Bay County ambulance on the Hathaway Bridge. Officials said the truck driver was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Two additional arrests made in local dog fighting case

Two additional men have been arrested on felony dog fighting and commercial gambling charges bringing the total number of arrests to twenty in the April 24 bust of a major dog fighting ring in the southern portion of Seminole County. On June 6th, Terrance F. Davis, age 43, turned himself...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy