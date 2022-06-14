Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the viewing area today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90′s, while the heat index (‘feel-like’) values will reach as high as 110 in some spots. Rain chances are on the smaller side, with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon once the sea breeze fires up.

