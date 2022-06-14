ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Josh’s Noon First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the viewing area today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90′s, while the heat index (‘feel-like’) values will reach as high as 110 in some spots. Rain chances are on the smaller side, with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon once the sea breeze fires up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

What's Brewing? June 17, 2022

Meteorologist Josh Green gives you the forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022. QPD says 38-year-old Nathaniel Price was shot and killed in his home around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Thomasville organization teams up with law enforcement to hold ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ rally. Updated: 6 hours ago. Law enforcement,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 16-17, 2022

Ray Hansford Jr., 60, Marianna, Florida: Four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of firearm or ammunition, failure to report address change as a sex offender: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Sneads, Florida: Failure to appear for possession of methamphetamines/possession of...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Tallahassee park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man was playing with his dog at a Tallahassee park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

3 arrested in Meigs armed robberies

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three brothers were arrested Thursday in connection to two armed robberies, according to a Facebook post by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tamoris Jaquain Hammock ,22, Montavios Keaonta Morris, 23 and Jacoby Hammock,17, were arrested for two armed robberies that happened in December 2021...
MEIGS, GA
usf.edu

Dozens of lawmakers get a free ticket back to Tallahassee

More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared headed back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The Division of Elections had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis signs beach smoking bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in...
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

HCA Florida Capital Hospital announces new board member. HCA Florida Capital Hospital recently announced that Florida State University’s Dean & Professor of the College of Nursing, Jing Wang, Ph.D., MPH, MSN, R.N., FAAN, has joined the Board of Trustees. Wang earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing, Master of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A man is dead after getting into a fight at Cancun’s on West Tennessee St.. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the fight started outside of the restaurant and that’s where the man died from his injuries. Everyone involved in the incident has been identified...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County deputies arrest man in Hudson Park stabbing

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday night stabbing at Hudson Park in Crawfordville. Deputies had received a complaint of a possible disturbance at the Walmart, where a man appeared to be chasing someone, the press release says. Shortly after that, the 911 call about the stabbing at the park came in, according to the sheriff’s office.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Quincy police investigating homicide

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a homicide on Live Oak Street that happened Tuesday night. QPD says 38-year-old Nathaniel Price was shot and killed in his home around 10 p.m. Police say Price and the person of interest knew each other in some way, but it’s unclear how well.
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Elder Care Services holding fan giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elder Care Services is taking fan donations and looking to give them back to seniors in need as temperatures start heating up for the summer. Jocelyne Fliger, CEO/President Elder Care Services said they serve seniors who are on a fixed income “age in the comfort of their home.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff says two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired at deputies Thursday afternoon in Monticello. Sheriff Mac McNeil says the incident happened at a house off Chestnut Street, as deputies and Monticello police officers were there to speak with persons of interest in several felony cases.
MONTICELLO, FL

