Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A couple of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties through 545 PM MST At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong thunderstorm, some with heavy rain, across southeastern Santa Cruz county and south, west Cochise county, moving northeast at 20 mph. Additional storms south of the border may move into this area in the next 30 minutes. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Coronado National Memorial, Canelo and Ramsey Canyon Preserve. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 36 and 39, and between mile markers 44 and 58. Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 28. Route 90 between mile markers 307 and 324. Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 334. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO