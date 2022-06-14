ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, IL

Ford County Fair is underway

By Sarah Lehman
 4 days ago

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Many of you are probably trying to beat the heat by staying inside, but some people in Ford County are busy working outside.

That’s with the Ford County fair happening right now.

Families from all over the county have filled the fairgrounds. Setting up their projects and their livestock.

One family we talked to said it’s hard work to keep not only themselves, but also their cows cool.

“It’s hard on them, just like humans, it’s hard on anybody, anything. So, they just try to survive, and you keep them comfortable with the fans. They stay pretty good, they stay out of the sun, they’ll be alright,” Tyler Rhode, a parent, said.

There were so many fans plugged in, they actually blew a fuse in the barn where their live stock is.

He said to not let the heat keep you away from the fair. But if you are coming to make sure you hydrate and don’t push yourself too much.

