ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

World's Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturer Moves HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ka8hs_0gAmZUKo00
Photo: Getty Images

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas , the company announced Tuesday (June 14).

It was not made immediately clear why Caterpillar — the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer — decided to make the move to the Lone Star State, according to Reuters . The company said it didn't seek or receive incentives for relocation.

Most of Caterpillar's 230 Illinois-based employees will transition to Irving, Texas, over time. The company also said it plans to maintain its presence in Illinois, however, where over 17,000 employees work.

In a tweet , Governor Greg Abbott said Texas "is a perfect fit for this international brand."

"Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines and diesel-electric locomotives," according to Caterpillar's website .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Irving, TX
Government
Irving, TX
Business
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Irving, TX
Industry
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
US News and World Report

Fifth-Generation Cattle Rancher Aims to Build Biggest U.S. Beef Plant

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Mining Equipment#Construction Maintenance#Getty Images Construction#Caterpillar#Reuters#Https T Co Qrk06snwrr
Lincoln Report

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
TexasHighways

10 Facts About the Texas State Flag

Today is National Flag Day, and it’s no secret that Texans have a special affection for their state flag. Found everywhere from stately buildings to individual homes and emblazoned on an unlimited selection of merchandise, including cowboy boots, it’s far more than a simple piece of fabric—it represents Texas’ complex history, the pride of its residents, and its unique identity as a state. On this Flag Day, we’ve compiled a list of facts about the Texas state flag that every Texan should know.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy