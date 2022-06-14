ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kai Shappley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nc1q_0gAmZMWE00

Transgender actress, activist and author Kai Shappley has signed with CAA .

Shappley starred in the Emmy-winning documentary about her life, Trans in America: Texas Strong . Her other credits include the feature-length documentary Mama Bears , director Daresha Kyi’s documentary about the impact of a support group for conservative, Christian mothers of LGBTQ children, and the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As an activist, Shappley is a regular speaker at Pride rallies and news conferences and she has addressed members of Congress about the Equality Act, a bill that would provide the first federal non-discrimination protection for LGBTQ people in housing, employment and elsewhere.

In April 2021, Shappley testified before the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs on a state bill that she argued discriminated against trans youth and their families. Earlier this year, Shappley’s open letter, “Dear Texas Legislators: You’re Hurting Me. Please Stop,” was published in Elle , and she will next be featured in Vogue ’s Pride issue.

Her debut novel about a tween girl living her life to the fullest as it centers on the richness and breadth of the trans experience is set for a spring 2023 release by HarperCollins.

Shappley continues to be managed by Melanie McLaughlin at Montel Media; Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang; and Jonathan Franks at Lucid Public Relations.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Charles, ‘Worst Person in the World’ Star Anders Danielsen Lie Join Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Josh Charles (We Own This City, The Good Wife) and Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie, who plays Renate Reinsve’s love interest Aksel in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, have signed on to co-star alongside Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in the upcoming psycho-thriller Mothers’ Instinct. Chastain and Hathaway play Alice and Celine, best friends and neighbors who live superficially perfect lives as suburban housewives in 1960s America. But a tragic accident shatters that facade and guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to disolve their sisterly bond, turning the two mothers against one another in a psychological battle of wills.More...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elsa Majimbo Signs With IMG Models, WME (Exclusive)

Instagram star, comic, author, chess champion and model Elsa Majimbo has signed with IMG Models and WME. IMG Models will look to build Majimbo’s portfolio of work through global editorial coverage and fashion, beauty and lifestyle endorsements. And WME said it will amplify her voice, which in part comes through the megaphone of around 2.5 million Instagram followers, in non-scripted, scripted TV, film, speaking engagements and books.More from The Hollywood ReporterKylian Mbappe Signs With WME Sports, Launches Production Banner (Exclusive)Kai Shappley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)ICM Partners Signs Labor Activist Ai-jen Poo (Exclusive) “Joining IMG Models and WME makes sense, because it’s only...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

ICM Partners Signs Labor Activist Ai-jen Poo (Exclusive)

Labor activist Ai-jen Poo has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The agency will represent Poo personally as well as the nonprofit she co-founded, the National Domestic Workers Alliance. As an individual client, Poo joins a roster that includes gun control advocate and retired congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and her business under ICM’s guidance will include speaking engagements, developing and hosting podcasts and developing and producing both unscripted and scripted projects.More from The Hollywood ReporterKai Shappley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)'Your Rich BFF' Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WMEEiza Gonzalez Signs With CAA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Zahir McGhee Signs With CAA, Extends Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zahir McGhee has signed with CAA for representation. Additionally, the Queens creator/executive producer has extended his existing overall deal with ABC Signature for an additional two years. “Zahir is an undeniable creative force who attracts spectacular talent and really wants to win,” ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis said. “We’re excited to continue our collaboration and remain incredibly invested in his success.” McGhee is a homegrown ABC Studios/ABC Signature talent who has been in an overall deal at the studio for the past four years. Self-professed hip-hop head and Allen Iverson fanatic, McGhee moved from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Franks
The Hollywood Reporter

Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac to Star in English Adaptation of Spotify’s ‘Caso 63’

Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac will voice star in the English adaptation of the Spotify original podcast Caso 63. Renamed Case 63, the adaptation features Moore as the psychiatrist Eliza Knight and Isaac as her patient, registered as Case 63, who claims to be a time traveler. In the original version of Caso 63, each episode of the first season centers on a session between the psychiatrist and patient, who says he is on a mission to save the world. The series grapples with concepts of time and space, as well as the impact of a deadly virus (sound familiar?).More from The Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Texas Senate#Racism#Christian#Pride#Congress#Elle#Harpercollins
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
People

Ryan Gosling Is One Dreamy Ken in His First Character Photo from Margot Robbie's Barbie

The 41-year-old actor is sun-kissed perfection in the first photo of himself in character as Ken in the upcoming Margot Robbie-fronted live-action Barbie film. In the dreamy snapshot shared Wednesday by Warner Bros. Pictures, Gosling sports Ken's signature platinum locks (and killer six-pack!) as he poses in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

Don't worry darlings, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong. The hot-and-heave couple were spotted out in North London on June 13 and didn't hold back from showing some sweet PDA, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos. Harry and Olivia kept their looks casual with the "Watermelon...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Scarlett Johansson to Star in Kristin Scott Thomas' Directorial Debut 'The Sea Change'

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has been tapped for a new feature titled, The Sea Change, Deadline revealed today. The movie will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will make its way to the big screen under the watchful eye of Kristin Scott Thomas. The drama will mark a first for the Oscar-nominated Scott Thomas, who through it, will be making her feature directorial debut. Known the world over for her performances in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be an exciting change to witness Scott Thomas’ creative input from behind the camera.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: “We’re Not Doing Some Radical Shift”

As Netflix rethinks its streaming business model after losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, TV boss Bela Bajaria insists no major shift in focus is in the works. “We’re not doing some radical shift in our business. We’re not merging. We’re not just having a big transitional phase,” Bajaria told the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday during a keynote address moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial director, Nekesa Mumbi Moody.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBanff: Participant's David Linde Says He's "Energized" by Film, TV Content That Inspires Social ChangeNicole...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
spoilertv.com

This June on HBO Max

This June Stream “Westworld,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Father of the Bride,” “The Janes” And More On HBO Max. This June, HBO Max is starting the summer right with a fresh slate of returning favorites and new content featuring vibrant storylines from original voices. Series and film fans alike will be captivated by the new content coming to HBO Max this month.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.More from The Hollywood Reporter"You Went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.  The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cho, Mia Isaac and 'Don't Make Me Go' Director on Telling a Coming of Age Story Through the Lens of Single ParenthoodWhy Pink Is Hollywood's Favorite Post-Pandemic Power HueTim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series 'The Power' The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pamela Adlon Sets Feature Directorial Debut With Ilana Glazer Pregnancy Comedy (Exclusive)

Pamela Adlon has zeroed in on her first post-Better Things project. The Emmy-winning talent will make her feature directorial debut on an untitled pregnancy comedy for FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners from a script by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz.More from The Hollywood ReporterPamela Adlon on the 'Better Things' Finale, the FX Show's Legacy and More: 'TV's Top 5' Podcast'Maisel,' 'The Opposition' Writer Sets Six-Week Off-Broadway Run of Abortion ComedyIt Took 'Better Things' For Pamela Adlon to Learn How She Likes to Work: "I'm a Lone a Wolf" Broad City breakout Glazer will star in the film playing Eden, an aggressively...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy