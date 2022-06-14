Kai Shappley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Transgender actress, activist and author Kai Shappley has signed with CAA .

Shappley starred in the Emmy-winning documentary about her life, Trans in America: Texas Strong . Her other credits include the feature-length documentary Mama Bears , director Daresha Kyi’s documentary about the impact of a support group for conservative, Christian mothers of LGBTQ children, and the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club .

As an activist, Shappley is a regular speaker at Pride rallies and news conferences and she has addressed members of Congress about the Equality Act, a bill that would provide the first federal non-discrimination protection for LGBTQ people in housing, employment and elsewhere.

In April 2021, Shappley testified before the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs on a state bill that she argued discriminated against trans youth and their families. Earlier this year, Shappley’s open letter, “Dear Texas Legislators: You’re Hurting Me. Please Stop,” was published in Elle , and she will next be featured in Vogue ’s Pride issue.

Her debut novel about a tween girl living her life to the fullest as it centers on the richness and breadth of the trans experience is set for a spring 2023 release by HarperCollins.

Shappley continues to be managed by Melanie McLaughlin at Montel Media; Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang; and Jonathan Franks at Lucid Public Relations.

