Dearborn, MI

Ford recalls almost 50,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles for overheating, propulsion power issues

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DEARBORN (WWJ) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of tens of thousands of electric vehicles and temporarily halted new deliveries over issues that may cause the vehicle to become immobile.

Officials for the Michigan-based automaker told WWJ's Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert that roughly 49,000 Mustang Mache-Es are affected with a potential safety defect that can overheat the vehicle’s high voltage battery, causing the vehicle not to start or to stop propulsion power while in use.

The recall affects 2021 and 2022 models built between May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022 at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico, the notice states.

Ford said they expect to will resolve the issue by next month, Gilbert reported. Owners of affected Mustang Mach-E owner will be kept in the loop via mail once the company sends are pair instructions to dealers.

Gilbert said Ford will provide a software update to the Mach-E's “Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module and Battery Energy Control Module.”

"That, they say, should fix the problem," Gilbert reported.

Dearborn, MI
