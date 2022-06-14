Diddy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at 2022 BET Awards

Sean “Diddy” Combs is poised to be honored for his accomplishments in entertainment at the upcoming BET Awards at the end of the month with a special award.

It was announced on Monday (June 13th) that the entertainment mogul will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historical paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” said Connie Orlando, BET Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy in a press release concerning the announcement.

Combs has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the culture, beginning with his experience as an A&R executive at Uptown Records working closely to help launch the careers of Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. Branching out, he would begin Bad Boy Records and be responsible for launching the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Total, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, 112, and Mase. He’d then become a three-time Grammy Award-winning rap artist himself in the late 1990s before entering a new lane as an entrepreneur In fashion with Sean John, and even creating and releasing the popular Ciroc brand of vodka. From there, he’d be responsible for the launch of the REVOLT television network.

He recently hosted the Billboard Music Awards last month, which saw him perform with Jozzy, the first artist on his new R&B label, Love Records. “His legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip-hop and pop culture,” Orlando added in the release. The 2022 BET Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 26th at 8 P.M. ET.