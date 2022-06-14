McConnell says he will likely vote for gun safety bill

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically concerned with what she said was "juvenile criminalisation." On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is yet to be legislative text, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for potential gun...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO