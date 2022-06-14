ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell says he will likely vote for gun safety bill

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMXOv_0gAmZGDs00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday announced he supports a bipartisan framework on gun safety and will likely vote for legislation that reflects it.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Six-piece, no nuggets: Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in restaurant; one arrestee charged for drug offense, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
MyArkLaMiss

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

AOC expresses concern about bipartisan gun deal

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically concerned with what she said was "juvenile criminalisation." On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is yet to be legislative text, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for potential gun...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Politics Federal
Rolling Stone

The Senate Has a Deal on Gun Control

Click here to read the full article. Republican and Democratic Senators have signed onto a tentative agreement for gun reform legislation in the wake of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The proposed deal for bipartisan reform, a group of senators announced Sunday, includes enhanced background checks for buyers ages 18-21 as well as funding for mental health treatment and school security. The deal is a result of negotiations between Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Ten Republican senators — the number Democrats would need to overcome a filibuster — have signed on. In addition to Cornyn, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyArkLaMiss

New catalytic converter bill to penalize thieves in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – New senate bill 70, signed by Governor Bel Edwards, aims to bring harsher consequences for catalytic converter thieves, a profitable crime that’s been on the rise in the state of Louisiana. Senate Bill 70 that creates the crime of “theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module” was introduced by […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MyArkLaMiss

Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Suspect in the Rosewood Drive in the Town and Country area shooting has been arrested

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnathan Rashon Williams for the Rosewood Drive shooting on June 13, 2022. Williams was charged with Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner, Aggravated Damage to Property, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Firearm, Possession of a […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Deputies identify and locate the vehicle possibly involved in West Monroe theft

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the vehicle has been identified and located by deputies. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large five-step fiberglass staircase taken from a location on Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, a red GMC flatbed truck […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy