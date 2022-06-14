ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

These are the 27 House Democrats who opposed a bill expanding security for Supreme Court families

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1tPa_0gAmZFL900
Tweet

More than two dozen House Democrats voted against a bill on Tuesday that calls for expanding security protections to family members of Supreme Court justices.

The legislation, titled the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, passed the House in a 396-27 vote, with only Democrats opposing the measure. Three Republicans and one Democrat did not vote.

The bill cleared the Senate last month by unanimous consent, meaning all 100 members approved the measure, which allowed it to pass without a formal vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for final approval.

The measure seeks to provide “around-the-clock security protection” to family members of Supreme Court justices and “any officer” who works for the bench if the court marshal believes it is necessary. Those protections are similar to the security provided to some officials in the executive and legislative branches.

A total of 27 Democrats voted “no” on the bill: Reps. Joyce Beatty (Ohio), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Veronica Escobar (Texas), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), Jesús García (Ill.), Sylvia Garcia (Texas), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), Steven Horsford (Nevada), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Brenda Lawrence (Mich.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Tom Malinowski (N.J.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Bill Pascrell (N.J.), Donald Payne (N.J.), Ed Perlmutter (Colo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.), Albio Sires (N.J.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Norma Torres (Calif.), Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.), Maxine Waters (Calif.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.).

Seven of the Democrats who opposed the measure hail from New Jersey, the state where Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, was fatally shot in July 2020 by a man targeting the judge. Salas’s husband was also injured in the incident.

In a statement following the vote, Sherrill, Gottheimer, Watson Coleman, Sires, Pascrell and Malinowski said that while they “fully support expanding security for Supreme Court Justices and their families,” they believe the protections should also be extended to federal judges and their families who encounter similar threats.

“We stood alongside our friend Judge Esther Salas and voted no today because we could not support passing legislation that continues to ignore the pleas of all federal judges for greater security. Federal judges regularly face threats to their safety as well as their families due to their work to protect our communities and our democracy,” the group wrote.

“We believe that Congress had a strong opportunity to improve protections for all federal judges, but the Senate abdicated its responsibility when it ignored our calls for the inclusion of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act in this bill,” the group added.

Grijalva told The Hill that he voted against the bill in-part to make a statement regarding the fact that it did not include protections for federal court systems. He noted, however, that protections for the Supreme Court are “absolutely” necessary.

Politico reported earlier on Tuesday that some Democrats were leaning toward opposing the measure because they wanted Escobar’s bill to bolster physical security and cybersecurity for health care providers.

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that she voted against the bill as a call to action for gun and abortion legislation.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we have the political will and capacity to pass protections for ourselves so quickly, but for some reason when it comes to kids, people in grocery stores, anybody in a public place, that we somehow can’t get gun safety or we can’t even pass federal protections, to Veronica Escobar’s point, we can’t pass expanded security protections for federal workers who are providing health care and abortion care as well,” she said.

Passage of the bill came after a monthlong standoff between the House and Senate. House Democrats wanted to expand the Senate-passed bill — offering protections to Supreme Court staff if the court marshal determined it was needed — but Republicans in the upper chamber objected to such a move.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday warned that the expanded House version would not clear the Senate, telling reporters that “the security issue is related to Supreme Court justices, not nameless staff that no one knows.”

The House ultimately went ahead with the Senate version of the bill.

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) brought up the bill to expand security protections last month, days after Politico published a draft Supreme Court majority opinion that showed the bench was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The document, which Chief Justice John Roberts said was authentic, sparked protests nationwide.

Republicans expressed an increased urgency to pass the bill last week, after a man who said he wanted to kill Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s home and charged with attempted murder.

This story was updated at 7:57 p.m.

Comments / 62

scott defeis
3d ago

take away security to those who said no and I still say all politicians should give up there pay like a few presidents have

Reply(8)
19
me
3d ago

wouldn't be necessary if the administration hadn't leaked their addresses to antifa and enforced the laws!!

Reply(6)
34
Esther Wagner Cybula
3d ago

They don’t expand security for our children and our family loved ones, why should we worry about expanding security for them!

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Salas
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Jesús García
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Nydia Velázquez
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#House Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Republicans#Senate
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

600K+
Followers
72K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy