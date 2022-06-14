ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Main Villain Revealed

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvSXs_0gAmZDZh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4cyR_0gAmZDZh00

Source: Sony Pictures Animation / Sony

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse might be delayed until 2023 but fans got a sneak peak at what to expect when we’re finally able to take in one of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the past few years.

Variety is reporting that during the Annecy presentation Across The Spider-Verse directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson blessed those in attendance with a look at the film’s main antagonist, The Spot. Though he’s not exactly as popular as say a Venom or even a Black Cat for that matter, The Spot will be recognized by hardcore Spidey fans who’ve followed the superhero for most of their lives.

“For those who are not hardcore canon nerds, The Spot is one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery,” said co-director Powers. “But he has a super-power that really excited our entire team: His entire body is covered in little interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.”

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, the villain will use those portals as weapons against returning webslingers Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), while bringing new heroes from across the Spider-Verse like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) into the fray.

We would’ve preferred Venom, but we’ll trust the writers and directors to ensure the sequel is just as good as it’s predecessor and judging from their excitement they seem to have made the right choice.

“We thought it would be really cool if the portals felt like living ink that had spilled or splattered on the comic artist’s drawing,” Powers told the rapt and cheering crowd before screening test animation footage. “His very simple power provided endless exciting challenges and permutations for our team.”

Sold.

Still, we have a ways to go before we can take in what Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson have in store for us come 2023. If they disappoint you can bet the Twitterverse will let them have it and carry that shame for the remainder of their careers. Just sayin.’ No pressure.

Are you excited about this OG Spider-Man villain making a 2023 debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Disney Debunks Rumored Trailer Release Date

We're now almost half a year away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and we still have not seen any footage or sneak peek photo about the highly-anticipated sequel which will address the loss of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. There were rumors that the first trailer will be released very soon. However, as it turns out, that is actually not the case at all.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Shameik Moore
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Joaquim Dos Santos
Person
Oscar Isaac
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost Spider’s time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe’s 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America’s shield?!. Written by. Art by: Jodi Nishijima. Cover by: David Nakayama. Page...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Verse#The Spider#Spider Man 2099#Venom#Spot
IGN

Venom 3: Tom Hardy Seems to Confirm Script Is Complete

Tom Hardy has seemingly confirmed that the script for Venom 3 is complete. On Instagram, the star of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has unveiled a picture of the script’s title page. Unfortunately, the caption reveals absolutely nothing, and the title of the movie has been obscured with a cute cartoon squiggle of Venom. The rascal.
MOVIES
UPI News

Tom Hardy teases third 'Venom' movie in Instagram post

June 17 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy shared the photo of the cover page of a screenplay on Instagram, suggesting he is making progress on the third Venom action movie. The post included a simple drawing of the Marvel Comics alien symbiote creature with the number "3" coming out of its mouth.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Cats
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes highest-grossing movie of 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick” is on top. The high-flying action sequel starring Tom Cruise on Tuesday became the year’s highest-grossing movie in North America, where it has made more than $400 million. Its domestic total stood at $401 million as of Wednesday morning, and it’s grossed more than $755...
MOVIES
The Independent

Venom 3: Tom Hardy teases script and fans are convinced it contains a Spider-Man crossover hint

Venom fans are speculating that the next film could be linked to the Spider-Man franchise after Tom Hardy shared what seems to be the cover page of the Venom 3 script.The actor has been the star of the Venom franchise since its first outing in 2018, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the eponymous, long-tongued alien.In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, before production company Sony announced that a third film was in development back in April.On Thursday (16 June), Hardy posted an image of a typed page, accrediting story credits...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Trade Bars On ‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ Soundtrack

Add this to the news we didn’t see coming or expect from Dotemu’s upcoming beat ’em up video game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The Wu-Tang Clan’s lyrical assassins Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are on the game’s official soundtrack. Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Aint Come To Lose The two founding members of the iconic […]
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Tom Holland's Uncharted's Streaming Debut Will Be On Netflix In July

Uncharted will make its streaming debut on Netflix on July 15. According to What's On Netflix, the film adaptation of the popular series will debut in the United Stated first, with other regions to follow. The release is part of a deal that will also see the heavily-memed Morbius and...
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy