Here's the scoop: Famed Bay Area ice cream shop opening Peninsula location

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – One of the Bay Area 's most iconic ice cream shops is expanding to the Peninsula .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

"Humphry Slocombe," the popular dessert paradise founded in San Francisco in 2008 and known for its dozens of unique and " unexpected " ice cream flavors, is scheduled to open a new store in Redwood City next month.

The brand new store will be the company's fifth, in addition to two in San Francisco in the Mission and at the Ferry Building and two others in the East Bay in Oakland and Berkeley .

Their off-the-wall flavors include "Secret Breakfast," "Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee," "Rose All Day," and "Blood Orange Olive Oil."

The Redwood City shop, located at 2077 Broadway, was originally scheduled to open last fall but was delayed until this summer. It's unclear why the opening was postponed. KCBS Radio reached out to Humphry Slocombe for comment and did not receive a reply as of publication.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that the new store will open July 6 and offer free scoops with a suggestion that customers donate $1, with all proceeds going to Redwood City Together, a local nonprofit organization which supports local families and youth.

In addition to individual “Humphry Slocombe” shops, the ice cream is also found in pre-packed pints at various supermarkets and grocery stores across the Bay Area.