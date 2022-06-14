ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Seven Haitians vanish in Florida

By Colin Martin
 2 days ago

Just days after six members of Haiti's Special Olympics delegation vanished in Florida, a seventh member has disappeared, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported .

25-year-old Louis Jacques Wilguens was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday while he was getting off the bus at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort in in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Wilguens was supposed to fly back to Haiti on Sunday, but has not been seen by anyone since he got off the bus on Saturday.

At the time, he was wearing a white Special Olympics shirt with 'Haiti' written on it, as well as a pair of blue jeans and red sandals.

MISSING ADULT - Louis Jacques Wilguens Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting...

Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Last week on June 7, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced that six members of the Haitian Special Olympics delegation went missing. They were all supposed to play in the event's soccer competition, officials added.

The six missing people, according to Sheriff's officials, are Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

They were last seen on Monday, June 6 in Kissimmee, Florida and all reportedly turned in their room keys and left behind their bags and belongings. It's unclear if Wilguens did the same before he went missing.

"Organizers said one is an athlete and the five others are part of Haiti’s delegation to the games," according to NBC News . "Organizers said the athlete has an intellectual disability."

Special Olympics organizers provided NBC News with a statement regarding the missing members from Haiti, and said officials aren't sure why or how they disappeared.

"The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown," organizers said in the statement. "The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern."

SPECIAL OLYMPICS MISSING ATHLETES The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a missing person’s...

Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

