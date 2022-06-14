Ex-boyfriend sentenced to 30 years in death of slain NJ mom found in Tennessee

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey dad was sentenced to 30 years behind bars Tuesday in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Tyler Rios, 28, got 25 years on h is aggravated manslaughter conviction and a five-year consecutive sentence for desecrating human remains in the death of 27-year-old Yasemin Uyar. A manhunt for Rios was launched in July of 2021 when police said he abducted his 2-year-old son.

Rios was found in Monterey, Tennessee with the toddler . Officers found Uyar’s body, naked from the waist down, in a duffel bag in a wooded area nearby later on that day, according to the criminal complaint. Uyar died of strangulation and blunt force trauma .

Uyar’s mother, Karen Uyar, told PIX11 News that Rios and her daughter had known each other since high school , but they hadn’t been a couple since shortly after their son was born. She said her daughter had been assaulted by Rios multiple times and had a restraining order against him.

“We tried really hard to get Yasemin to leave him but she was trying to co-parent with him and he often thought they were getting back together,” she said.

