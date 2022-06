Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the firm will keep hiring despite the ongoing crypto carnage. In a thread of encouraging tweets on Tuesday, Garlinghouse stated that Ripple had a “significant cash balance” and thus could afford to keep hiring the best talent. He further said that they intended to source about 50% of the workforce outside the U.S. However, he noted that it had taken a lot of effort and discipline to keep the company afloat, stating that previous market gyrations had conditioned them for turbulent times.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO