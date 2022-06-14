ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Lifting of Seasonal Load Restrictions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 14, 2022 - Seasonal load restrictions have ended on a number of county roads, effective today. Legal weight trucks can use these roads, unless otherwise...

NOTICE TO HAULERS - Seasonal load restrictions ending June 20

CSAH 16 (Hwy 61 to Irish Creek Rd only) Road conditions will continue to be inspected daily, and load restrictions on each road will be removed as soon as conditions allow. Haulers are asked to be mindful of posted bridges, which have year-round varying load restrictions, on some Cook County highways. Any questions can be directed to the Highway Department at (218) 387-3014.
COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: The Role of Local Public Health Includes and Goes Beyond COVID-19 Response Efforts

Cook County’s local public health team has played a crucial role in responding to COVID-19 over the past two years. Our approach has been collaborative. Local public health provides partners in the community with evidence-based information on pandemic-related topics such as infection control and recommendations for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who is infectious with COVID-19. We have also helped people access resources such as testing, masks, and vaccination. All our work has been in partnership with our healthcare agencies: Grand Portage Health Services, North Shore Health, and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic. We have also worked extremely closely with partners throughout the local business community, area non-profits, childcares, and schools. We have engaged hundreds of Minnesota Responds volunteers in our response efforts, who collectively have served thousands of hours.
Important Information Regarding the Cook County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting

From Cook County, Minnesota Offices - June 16, 2022. The first step in appealing your assessed value or classification is to contact the County Assessor. If you are unable to resolve your concern working with the County Assessor, you may present an appeal to the County Board for a fair and impartial review. The County Board of Appeals & Equalization (CBAE) meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 23, 2022.
Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
Cook County, MN

