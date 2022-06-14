ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

In The Woodshop / Rewind: Roger Alan Wade & Lew Card, Part I

By WUTC
wutc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Winham shares the first part of a performance from...

www.wutc.org

WDEF

Chattanooga Native Conner Smith to Release New Song Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music artist Conner Smith has been keeping quite busy. Conner is about to tour with Thomas Rhett, and recently performed at both the Honey Bee Festival in Lafayette, GA, and CMA Fest the next weekend. Now he’s about to release a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 2012 Lauren Alaina closes Riverbend Festival

(CHATTANOOGA) – Ten years ago, the Riverbend scored a big homecoming show to close out that year’s festival. Country singer Lauren Alaina was just starting her professional career in Nashville. In the previous two years, American Idol made her a star and she had just recorded her first...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 6/15/22

The Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade in Chattanooga. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on stage in the Dalton area. Talking Writing: Rachel McIntyre Smith on “Glory Daze.”. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Juneteenth Weekend In Chattanooga, Let There Be Music

For this Juneteenth weekend, the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas will bring the music - and more. Ric Morris is the festival’s founder and CEO. Keelah Jackson, Kofi Mawuko and Rick Rushing are among the artists who will perform on stage at Miller Park on Saturday night - starting at 8 PM - free and open to the public.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
wutc.org

Here At UTC, Lift Every Voice And Sing On This Juneteenth

On Sunday evening, our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - will host the Juneteenth Commemoration Ceremony and Concert, free and open to the public, on Chamberlain Field. Access to the field begins at 5 PM - and the ceremony and concert, featuring Ruben Studdard, start at 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Father of Summer Wells shares letter on one-year anniversary of Summer's disappearance

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, has shared a letter on the one-year anniversary of Summer's disappearance. The letter was posted on a YouTube video which said, "Since you've been gone I've been completely devistated (sic). I looked everywhere for you my beautiful girl! I thought u-tube [YouTube] would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps it still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford, our family may not survive."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

A Rustic Scene For “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” In Dalton

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” comes to the Dalton area. Tomorrow through Saturday, the play runs at Prater’s Mill in nearby Varnell - then next week, the production moves to Burr Park in downtown Dalton from Thursday, June 23rd through Saturday, June 25th. The...
DALTON, GA
#Rewind
John M. Dabbs

The Pride of the South Turn Out for Bonnaroo 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee

First in the gate at Bonnaroo 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. With Pride Month rolling on through the month of June, it's fitting that Bonnaroo has a healthy turnout as usual. The large southeastern music and arts festival routinely draws crowds of 40-80,000 each year. The two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the flooding has put a damper on this year's turnout, yet there are still large crowds and friendly faces everywhere.
MANCHESTER, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

East Ridge Food City Set to Open

ABINGDON, VA – Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much-anticipated June 22 opening of the new Food City in East Ridge. Located on Ringgold Road., the 54,000-square-foot supermarket replaces the company’s existing location across the street and resulted in the creation of 100 new area jobs. “We’re...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wutc.org

Getting On The Water For Get Outside With Pride

This weekend, you’ll find a Chattanooga celebration of Pride Month in the outdoors - and on the water. On Saturday, Soft Animal and Outshine Adventures are hosting “Get Outside With Pride” - a picnic and paddle boarding experience at Greenway Farms - starting at 12:30 PM. Charity...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

GCHS Class of 1960 holds 62nd Reunion

Graduates of the Grundy County High School Class of 1960 came from as far away as Texas to attend their 62nd class reunion. The June 4th event at the Coalmont Community Center attracted 40 persons, including 24 class members, spouses and guests, according to Pete Bouldin of Tracy City, class president. Traditionally, classmates had been gathering every five years, but had postponed meeting for two years because of Covid-19.
TRACY CITY, TN
WDEF

Highland Park Baptist Church Fire Intentional – Person of Interest Sought

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fire at Highland Park Baptist Church on June 10. The fire was intentionally set according to investigators. Photos from the scene show a man on a bicycle in the area around the time of the fire. Investigators seek the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fire at La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton was evacuated today due to a fire. There are no reports of injuries at this point. Fire officials are not talking about details of the fire yet.
DAYTON, TN
WDEF

4 new stores coming to Hamilton Place

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place announces four new stores are coming to the mall this summer:. Rose & Remington is a fast-growing women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more. Rose & Remington was founded (2013) by a mother & daughter duo from Ohio with a goal to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together. Inside Rose & Remington, guests can find a unique selection of contemporary and affordable fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45. This store is an experience-based store for all your retail therapy needs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNHI

Grand opening planned for Rocky Face Ridge Park

After some 25 years of planning, fundraising and work, Rocky Face Ridge Park hosts its grand opening on Monday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. The entrance to the park is on Crow Valley Road. “It’s a thousand-acre conservation park, all natural,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen....
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

More To The Story: Hamilton Flourishing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – People are invited to attend the Calvary Chapel on Broad Street on the evening of June the 30th. 6:30 to 8 PM. A 90 minute gathering. Much of the assembly will be virtual, and there will be speakers from all walks of life. Different states. Different countries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'God sent me here to get those kids:' Chatsworth man shot to death outside Dalton home

DALTON, Ga. — A man was shot dead outside a home in Dalton Saturday night after he accused a father of abducting his own children, according to a police report. The report identifies as the man who died as 50-year-old Harlan Steve Kendrick of Chatsworth. The man who shot him does not face charges as of Tuesday. Because of that, we are not identifying him in this story.
DALTON, GA

