In The Woodshop / Rewind: Roger Alan Wade & Lew Card, Part I

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, has shared a letter on the one-year anniversary of Summer's disappearance. The letter was posted on a YouTube video which said, "Since you've been gone I've been completely devistated (sic). I looked everywhere for you my beautiful girl! I thought u-tube [YouTube] would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps it still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford, our family may not survive."

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO