ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Tridge maintenance will begin June 15

By Andrew Mullin
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting Wednesday, the Tridge will experience closures to touch-up sections of the Midland landmark. Over the next several weeks, individual...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manisteenews.com

Gladwin to host 2nd annual Pride March on June 25

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gladwin County is calling on the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike for its return of the Pride March. Gladwin will host its second annual Pride March from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Gladwin City Park, which is located at 240 City Park Street.
GLADWIN, MI
manisteenews.com

Business Matters: Great Lakes Bay Construction has 55 employees, serves customers in 5 states

Shawn Pnacek, 49, owns Great Lakes Bay Construction, Inc., with his partner and uncle, Patrick Pnacek. The headquarters is located at 2525 N. Eastman Road, at Monroe, in Midland. They offer design-build and general contracting for the commercial and industrial markets, serving customers in five states. They have 55 employees. Recent examples of their work locally include two design/build projects: the Records Retention Center for Dow on James Savage Road and the Early Explorers Day Care Facility and offices for Dr. Jackson and Dr. Bigelow, ophthalmologists, on Joseph Drive by the soccer complex. They also did the work on the Vascular Health Research Center on Main Street in downtown Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Early morning storm leaves path of destruction, power outages

A severe thunderstorm made its way through Mid-Michigan and the Upper Thumb early Thursday morning, leaving behind a path of destruction and hundreds of power outages. Damage from the storm was spread from Bay County to the east, through parts of northern Tuscola County and Huron County. According to a report on its Twitter account, the National Weather Service said the storm did not produce a tornado, but did produce microbursts and straight-line winds.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

State: Chemical company likely source of Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities focused on a chemical company Thursday as the likely source of a spill that has left a dark oily sheen for miles on the Flint River. Lockhart Chemical in Flint was cooperating with state regulators and removing material from underground storage areas, said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
manisteenews.com

Hundreds without power in the Upper Thumb after Thursday morning storm

Several hundred Huron County residents woke up Thursday morning without power after thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight. As of 10:30 a.m., DTE’s outages were mostly located in the southern and southwestern portions of Huron County and stretching into Tuscola County, which had been without power since at least 5 a.m. They included the communities of Bad Axe, Sebewaing, Owendale, Bay Port, Ubly, Gagetown, Unionville, and Cass City.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Fishing success extremely impressive

BIG RAPIDS – Fishing success is expected to remain strong in upcoming days. In Mecosta County, “it seems like they’ve been catching bluegills on the beds,” Tanner Havens, of Franks Sporting Goods in Morley said. “The specs have slowed down a little bit. They’re finding some walleyes in Hardy in a little deeper water with 25 to 30 foot range. The live bait is still working. The trout bite is good in the morning.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office getting a new patrol boat

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County board of commissioners has been considering several possible uses for the $677,000 in marijuana excise tax funding they received earlier this year. This week, during the commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, the board approved an expenditure of $62,500 for a new boat for the...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Victim's name released in fatal ORV crash

A 56-year-old Jasper Township man who was killed in a off-road vehicle crash Sunday on West Shepherd Road has been identified as Clifford Granger. Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said the crash was reported about 10:33 p.m. on West Shepherd Road just west of South Lewis Road. He said the investigation showed Granger was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR eastbound on West Shepherd when he tried to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. Granger hit the deer with his ORV, which resulted in his vehicle leaving the roadway and then overturning.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy