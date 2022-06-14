ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Blair Oaks Board of Education to discuss district’s transgender student policy

By Ben Fein
 5 days ago
Watch the school board meeting replay in the player below.

WARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Blair Oaks Board of Education plans to discuss the school district's transgender student policy at a meeting Tuesday night.

Board members expect to review Policy 2115 during the meeting, according to the agenda. The policy outlines transgender students' use of restrooms, participation on athletic teams, and other related topics.

"The Board of Education believes that all students are entitled to a quality education in a safe environment," states the policy. "This belief extends to transgender students, that is, students who self-identify with a gender that is different from their biological sex."

Under the policy, students who identify as transgender can change their names and pronouns to more closely match their gender identity once a year. The school district will also designate a gender-neutral bathroom in each building with appropriate signage.

All students, regardless of gender identity, will have the option to use a gender-neutral restroom, the restroom designated for their gender, or their self-identified gender.

In sports and other activities, the school district must follow regulations from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA).

The regulations for transgender students receiving hormone treatment, according to MSHSAA are:

  1. Trans males (female to male) may compete on a boys’ team but is no longer eligible to
    compete on a girls’ team.
  2. Trans females (male to female) may continue to compete on a boys’ team, but may not
    compete on a girls’ team until one year of documented medical hormone treatment and/or
    suppression is completed. To maintain eligibility, a trans female student will thereafter
    provide medical documentation that the appropriate hormones are being maintained.

The School Board President, Jason Paulsmeyer, said that the current transgender policy has been in place for two years now.

"So the policy was adopted in it's current for in 2020 we have not had any student complaints or any parent complaints since the policy was adopted." said Paulsmeyer. Paulsmeyer said that they didn't receive any complaints from students or parents until somebody wrote an editorial letter about their frustration with the policy.

Members of the Community took this public meeting as a chance to voice their concerns about the policy. Fred Fork said that he does not agree with the policy, and is frustrated with the school boards lack of transparency.

Fork said that he is upset that the policy was only listed as policy 2115, and wasn't explicitly told to parents that it was a transgender focused policy. "It appeared on the agenda as approved policy it didn't say what the policy was going to be so our main concern with the district is transparency."

Kerri Schafer is in support of the policy, because she believes that student's should feel safe when going to the restroom. In response to community members voicing their concerns about wether or not people would take advantage of the policy, Schafer disagree's and says that you can look at other school districts and states that have implimented similar policies.

"Where people can just use the bathroom that fits with their gender, and see that there aren't... these issues aren't happening anymore than they are happening anywhere else." said Schafer.

The school board will now review Policy 2115 and determine if any changes will be made or not.

