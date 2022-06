The turkey population in the area continues to thrive, as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released totals showing that Wisconsin turkey hunters bagged 39,007 birds during the spring turkey hunt. Those numbers reflect a five percent increase over the 2021 season. Due to the late spring this year, the registered turkeys from the youth hunt were down nearly 25 percent, with 2,482 birds taken. Door County DNR Conservation Warden Chris Kratcha says the satisfaction rate is high for turkey hunters even if the success rate might be lower.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO