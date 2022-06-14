ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Mayor Declares June 11 “T-Pain Day”

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago

T-Pain has been receiving an immense amount of love for his contributions to music, from Sony Music’s Certified video showering the musician with praise for his innovative use of autotune to the Tallahassee native scoring partnerships with gaming giants like Elgato for his growing presence on Twitch. However, the love train doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Teddy Pain has been given another glorious honor: his own day.

During his first-ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, Wis., T-Pain was met with love from Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the city’s first-ever elected Black mayor, who declared June 11th as “T-Pain Day.” While he wasn’t there in the flesh, Wisconsin state representative Kalan Haywood surprised the musician with the proclamation in front of festival-goers. The annual day is to be celebrated throughout the state of Wisconsin, with his festival recognized as an annual event.

Along with his own day, the Mayor presented Pain with RIAA-certified plaques to commemorate the successes of some of his most iconic LPs and tracks; his second album, ‘ Epiphany,’ which celebrated its 15th anniversary, is now certified double Platinum with the single “Church” certified Gold. In addition, “Buy U A Drank” is now RIAA-certified, seven-times Platinum, and “Bartender” four-times Platinum.

The Wiscansin Fest was broadcast live on Twitch for fans who couldn’t attend the show in person. So, if you didn’t get the chance to witness the festival, the accompanying legendary moments, and performances from Lil Jon, Bleu, & more, you can relive the show on T-Pain’s official Twitch channel.

Comments / 2

sofuckinghilarious
4d ago

I'm glad he has time for stupidity like this instead of taking care of the homicides, car thefts, and reckless driving. You get what you voted for I guess.

Reply
4
 

