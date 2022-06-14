ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Traffic situation on I-95 after an individual claimed to have bomb

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJSO responded to the scene, made sure things...

www.firstcoastnews.com

JSO working a homicide investigation along Sydney Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide at the 2900 block of Sydney Street. Officers arrived around 6:40 this morning and found an unresponsive white male, 25 to 30 years old lying on the side of the road. The victim suffered a head injury from a gunshot wound according to JSO. JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police investigating two Saturday morning Jacksonville homicides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside area homicide:. A man was found shot dead on the side of the road in Riverside early on Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Sydney Street around 6:40 a.m. to find a man lying unresponsive on the side of the road. The unidentified man had a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New report sheds light on inmate’s death at Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

62-year-old man dies after ejected from motorcycle on I-10 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. A 62-year-old man died after traveling onto the median on I-10 Saturday at 11 a.m. A report from Florida Highway Patrol says the man traveled off the roadway to the left and into the center grass median, then overturned, ejecting the motorcyclist. The driver fell onto the eastbound center median, and despite wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested for deadly 2019 Allendale area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest on Friday from a 2019 murder investigation. Daishawn Brown was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Northwest Jacksonville. Officers responded to a shooting in the Allendale area on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two elderly victims reported in car crash on I-95 north in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatalities have been reported by Florida Highway Patrol involving a crash Thursday morning on I-95 northbound in Nassau County. A Ford Sedan was traveling on I-95 north in the center lane, says FHP. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle made an abrupt lane change to the left and struck the right front and side of a GMC SUV, according to the FHP.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for wanted 18-year-old suspect in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
First Coast News

FDOT installing wrong-way driver detection system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When cars collide at high speeds, head on, the result is often devastating and deadly. So over the last year, the Florida Department of Transportation says it has been adding a wrong-way driver detection system to multiple on-ramps to help stop drivers before they get on the interstate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

More than a third of Jacksonville sheriff’s officers don’t live in Duval County

Jacksonville’s recently resigned sheriff, Mike Williams, isn’t the only one who was policing the county while living somewhere else. Data obtained by Jacksonville Today shows that about 35% of the officers in the agency — more than 650 Jacksonville police officers — live outside the county they patrol.

