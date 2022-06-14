Traffic situation on I-95 after an individual claimed to have bomb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide at the 2900 block of Sydney Street. Officers arrived around 6:40 this morning and found an unresponsive white male, 25 to 30 years old lying on the side of the road. The victim suffered a head injury from a gunshot wound according to JSO. JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department has reported a Level 1 (less than 10 victims) mass-casualty car accident involving more than five patients at Blanding Boulevard and Wesconnett Boulevard. JFRD says to expect delays. This is a developing story.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a man after a 2-year-old child was shot on Friday night. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to to Southeast Georgia Health Systems in reference to a child being shot. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ellis Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside area homicide:. A man was found shot dead on the side of the road in Riverside early on Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Sydney Street around 6:40 a.m. to find a man lying unresponsive on the side of the road. The unidentified man had a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI Jacksonville Field Office received a letter with unidentified white powder on Friday morning, officials confirmed. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue are responding to assist the FBI with the investigation. Testing of the substance is underway, according to the FBI. All employees...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More details have been released regarding a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer who was charged with a third-degree felony this week after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database dozens of times. An arrest warrant suggests that Officer Robert Parrish, 34, used the database to track...
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Bodycam footage obtained Friday by News4JAX shows the moment a motorcyclist was captured following what deputies said was a high-speed pursuit in Nassau County. The man arrested, and seen in the video, was identified by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office as Rico McMillian, 35.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was charged with a third-degree felony after special investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database to search "for information on individuals that he had no reason to investigate," Undersheriff Nick Burgos said. Officer Robert Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. A 62-year-old man died after traveling onto the median on I-10 Saturday at 11 a.m. A report from Florida Highway Patrol says the man traveled off the roadway to the left and into the center grass median, then overturned, ejecting the motorcyclist. The driver fell onto the eastbound center median, and despite wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a restaurant in the Southbank are grieving after an employee was killed while helping a driver who was hit by a car on the Southside Connector. The restaurant has identified the victim as 46-year-old Courtney Stockton, who was a manager at Chart house. First...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest on Friday from a 2019 murder investigation. Daishawn Brown was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Northwest Jacksonville. Officers responded to a shooting in the Allendale area on...
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatalities have been reported by Florida Highway Patrol involving a crash Thursday morning on I-95 northbound in Nassau County. A Ford Sedan was traveling on I-95 north in the center lane, says FHP. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle made an abrupt lane change to the left and struck the right front and side of a GMC SUV, according to the FHP.
JACKSONVILLE — A police officer is charged with using law enforcement databases to get information on people whom he had no reason to investigate, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The sheriff’s office said it will move to terminate officer Robert Parrish’s employment following his arrest on the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The three men who jumped from a cargo ship on the St. Johns River on Wednesday have been identified, according to an incident report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The men are Sami Ullah, 34, Khurshid Khan, 27, and Amir Shah, 31. The ship they jumped from,...
JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that officers have made an arrest in a murder investigation from 2019. According to JSO, on July 24, 2019, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Prospect Street, where a man was found shot multiple times.
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When cars collide at high speeds, head on, the result is often devastating and deadly. So over the last year, the Florida Department of Transportation says it has been adding a wrong-way driver detection system to multiple on-ramps to help stop drivers before they get on the interstate.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is speaking out following the tragic death of a good Samaritan on the Southside Connector earlier this week. This comes as the Florida Highway Patrol is learning more about the series of traffic incidents that led to 46-year-old Courtney Stockton’s death. FHP now...
Jacksonville’s recently resigned sheriff, Mike Williams, isn’t the only one who was policing the county while living somewhere else. Data obtained by Jacksonville Today shows that about 35% of the officers in the agency — more than 650 Jacksonville police officers — live outside the county they patrol.
