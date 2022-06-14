ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest group of suspects after catalytic converter theft, car chase

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3az2_0gAmU5Cp00

GOLETA, Calif. – A group of people suspected of a catalytic converter theft in Goleta was arrested late Monday night after leading officers in a car pursuit that ended in Ventura, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft that had occurred around 10 p.m. on the 7300 block of Greensboro Drive in Goletaon Monday, according to Sheriff's Adjutant Rob Minter.

Deputies saw the suspect vehicle, containing four people, fleeing the area upon arrival and attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the suspects didn't yield and "drove at high speeds" onto southbound Highway 101, Minter said.

Deputies started a car chase but terminated it in the area of Highway 101 and La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara because of safety concerns, he added.

Coastal Patrol deputies in Carpinteria located the car once again and reinstated the pursuit once the car came into their jurisdiction on the highway.

However, those deputies also terminated the pursuit due to "the high speeds and safety concerns," Minter said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Ventura Police Department and the California Highway Patrol as the car fled into Ventura County.

The suspect's car eventually ran into a fixed object in the area of Main Street and Figueroa Street in downtown Ventura, and the four suspects fled the vehicle by foot.

All four suspects, three men and one woman, were then arrested and transported to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for booking. Deputies found over a half-dozen catalytic converters and theft-related tools in the car upon searching it, according to Minter.

Two of the suspects, one man and one woman, were later released without bail in compliance with the local court's extension of Emergency Rule 4, and the other two were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrests and remained in custody, Minter said.

The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest group of suspects after catalytic converter theft, car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Arson Suspect Charged in Connection with Fire at Hollister Ranch

Edward Junior Macklin, 30, has pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to March’s Hollister Fire, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced on Friday. The fire began on March 12 in the Hollister Ranch area southwest of Solvang between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for at least 30 homes and burning 120 acres over four days.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Arrested for Firearm Possession

SUSPECTS: Aldrian Higgs, 38-year-old Oxnard resident. On June 18, 2022, at about 2:55 a.m., officers conducted an enforcement stop on a 2019 Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation in the 1200 block of Oxnard Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver, Aldrian Higgs, who was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license. During a pat-down search of Mr. Higgs, he was found to be in possession of a 9 mm Glock-style P80 handgun and an extended handgun magazine containing 32 unexpended bullets. Mr. Higgs was arrested for numerous gun related charges and booked into the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility.
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Allegedly Setting Father on Fire

June 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Perhaps the impending pressure of what to get Dad on Father’s Day was simply too much to bear for 40-year-old Lompoc resident Joe Garcia Jr on the afternoon of June 11 th when he beat his father and then set him on fire; certainly the motivation for his alleged behavior that afternoon remains murky at this time.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Catalytic Converters#Theft#Property Crime#Sheriff
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Diesel-Truck Collision on Highway 33 [Ventura County, CA]

Lanes Closed after Car vs Diesel-Truck Crash near Casitas Springs. The accident happened on June 9th on Highway 33 near Casitas Springs, according to initial reports. Furthermore, California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire crews responded to the crash and found two people injured at the scene. Paramedics treated one...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Rape charges dropped against movie producer in Santa Barbara County

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a Hollywood movie producer accused of sexual assault after the District Attorney's Office lost jurisdiction in the case last week, according to officials. David Guillod, 55, of Sherman Oaks, was initially charged June 12, 2020 with 21 sexual assault-related...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Alleged School Vandals Arrested

June 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. As the end of the school year approaches, with students gazing drearily out of classroom windows in anticipation of a summer of academic respite, pranks are not an uncommon way for graduating seniors to give playful expression to their sense of relief.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Richard W McIver Killed in Vehicle Crash on Highway 118 [Moorpark, CA]

Traffic Accident on Highway 118 Left One Fatality, Five Others Injured. The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 118 at around 9:20 a.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, the preliminary investigations showed that a pickup and a semi collided near Center School Road for reasons unknown. Authorities...
Taft Midway Driller

Three hurt in rollover on Highway 166

Three people were injured when a vehicle went off the road, overturning and crashing down an embankment on Highway 166 west of the Cuyama Valley Tuesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. near Cottonwood Road. The SBCFD said...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Man Arrested For Deadly Fentanyl Related Drug Sale

SHERMAN OAKS—A Sherman Oaks man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly providing a man with fentanyl which the man later overdosed from. The death occurred on May 1 of this year on the 200 block of Erbes Road in the Thousand Oaks area. David Smith, 29, of Sherman...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrests in Fatal Overdose Case

June 10, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As evidence that the now common catch-phrase first heard in the 1970s-era movie Jaws “We’re going to need a bigger boat” might today be heard as “We’re going to need more narcs,” the obvious rise in the rate of fatal fentanyl overdoses throughout Ventura County has the Ventura County Sheriff’s Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit (PCU) and the VCSD Narcotics Street Team (NST) working overtime.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Oxnard man convicted of kidnapping to rape woman he shoved into his trunk

A 54-year-old Oxnard man was convicted of kidnapping to rape a young woman he had shoved into his trunk, officials announced Thursday. The kidnapping happened in August 2021, when James Lewis Apodaca saw a 20-year-old woman near a liquor store in Ojai, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. “He took her cell phone, […]
OXNARD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Anthony Diaz Killed in Car Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

One Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Woodley Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:10 p.m., on the eastbound side of the freeway at Woodley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, responding officials declared one person dead at the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
onscene.tv

Mustang Lands Sideways Onto Residence | Oxnard

06.14.2022 | 11:45 PM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police and City Fire Departments responded to a vehicle rollover involving a Ford Mustang and a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Ambrosia St. When first responders arrived on scene, the found that the Mustang had landed sideways next to...
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested for Butcher Knife Attack

Other than the occasional panhandler or the more-than-occasional run-in with the city’s ubiquitous and frequently over-zealous parking patrol meter maids, compared to life on the streets of many American cities, the sidewalks of Santa Barbara are remarkably tranquil…unless, of course, one is attacked by a maniac wielding a butcher knife.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy