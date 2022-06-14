Green Bay Police investigate 'large disturbance'

A "large disturbance" that happened at a local Mexican restaurant on Sunday is under investigation, Green Bay Police said Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the disturbance at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Taqueria Michoacan, 1207 E. Mason St.

Green Bay Police say investigators are continuing to look into the incident and working with the business to prevent further issues.

Anyone with information or video not already located on social media is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-230333.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com , or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.