ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay Police investigate 'large disturbance'

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0gAmTqCa00

A "large disturbance" that happened at a local Mexican restaurant on Sunday is under investigation, Green Bay Police said Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the disturbance at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Taqueria Michoacan, 1207 E. Mason St.

Green Bay Police say investigators are continuing to look into the incident and working with the business to prevent further issues.

Anyone with information or video not already located on social media is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-230333.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com , or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Identities released in deputy-involved shooting near Oconto on US 41

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the critical incident that occurred on US 41 near Oconto on June 8. Around 2:40 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. Ten minutes later, an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting assistance on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is cleared after crash

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared. No details were provided about the crash. Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available. Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Crime Stoppers
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Brandon Colligan’s body was found near his home in Royalton. The sheriff’s office says no further information is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Ask for Help in Theft from Vehicle Case

The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft case. According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a series of thefts on the south side of the city in the early morning hours of June 2nd. It was determined that...
APPLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

WAUPACA, Wis. — A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman charged with homicide for boyfriend’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing a homicide charge after her boyfriend died of an overdose back in January. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Brittany Schmidt is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide. Back on January 27, officers responded to a residence for a man who overdosed.
wtaq.com

Trail Attack Suspect Wants DNA Evidence Thrown Out

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
DE PERE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-17-22 hilbert man arrested after punching fdl police officer

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff Expresses Personal Views on Gun Ownership

Proposed new laws on gun ownership and possession have resurfaced lately following a string of mass shootings in this country. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program early this week, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig voiced his opinion on the ownership of so-called military-style weapons for private citizens.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy