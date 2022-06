MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education Thursday approved the ongoing work at both the Edgewood Avenue building and East Elementary, 212 Chestnut. The Edgewood building will create four more classrooms, with room for a fifth, if needed, while East Elementary will house the district offices, human resources, the business office, the Superintendent’s office and several other departments, as well as offering a secure location for Tri-Academy and much needed space for the information/technology department as the building is already connected to the COG fiber network.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO