ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Piot Playing In Stellar Group At U. S. Open

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot will tee off at 7:18am Thursday in the...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing kicks off Juneteenth celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing Juneteenth Committee is kicking off their Juneteenth celebration weekend. The kickoff starts with an opening ceremony in the Gannon building of Lansing Community College at 6 p.m. this evening. The event will include the announcement of the winners of the Eva L. Evans...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 7:18am Thursday in the first round of the U. S. Open tournament which begins near Boston at the Country Club. Piot is paired the first two days with Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa. That group will play in the afternoon Friday before the cut is made and the weather is expected to be favorable both days.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Tennis Signs Highly Touted Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State men’s tennis coach Harry Jadun has signed his first recruit. He has landed Okemos native Ozan Colak who is ranked the number seven player in the nation. He becomes the highest recruit to sign on the men’s side in program history. Colak has competed internationally since since winning a state title as a freshman in his only year at Okemos High School.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

How Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is the 17th year of Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan, but it was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the confederate-aligned states. Over the years, Juneteenth has also become a celebration of Black culture. Kimberly Milton-Mackey is a community activist. She says she’s finally seeing reform in the Lansing community.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Duke transfer Joey Baker considering Michigan, nearing decision

Joey Baker had a four-year career at one of college basketball’s most storied programs. At his next school, he’s looking to contribute more. The Duke transfer has visited three schools, Michigan among them, and should announce his decision soon, according to his adviser. Michigan, like many programs these...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartan Stadium’s falcon parents officially empty nesters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They grow up so fast. The third and final peregrine falcon born on top of Spartan Stadium was spotted leaving it’s nest Wednesday. The first flight out of a nest is called a “fledge,” and after taking its first flight a falcon is known as a fledgling until it can hunt on its own.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston Girls Will Play For State Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston High School girls soccer team will face Hudsonville Unity Christian at 1pm Saturday for the division three state title. Williamston advanced by winning its semi-final in Howell Wednesday night over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2-1. Unity Christian has won ten previous state titles in the sport on the girls side; Williamston is making its third appearance in the state title game.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Howell Melon Festival Parade returns to annual event

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - After being discontinued years ago, the Howell Melon Festival Parade is returning to Downtown Howell in August. The 62nd Howell Melon Festival will run from Aug. 10-14. The family-friendly event will include the 45th Howell Melon Run, a trivia night, the Melon Ball Banquet, food vendors and more.
HOWELL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Country Club
WILX-TV

East Lansing 5K to raise money for Michigan State University students in need

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Gender and Sexuality Campus Center is hosting a 5K Saturday. The Unconditional Love Fund 5K will raise funds to support the Unconditional Love Fund, which assists students who apply to the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardship related to unforeseen or emergency situations.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lugnuts plan a Star Wars theme night this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a galaxy far away...Star Wars Night returns!. Meet characters at the stadium and the Lugnuts will wear special Star Wars jerseys for the game! Don’t miss the post-game LAFCU Firework show!. Check out the video for more information. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Men’s Basketball Learns Conference Foes For Next Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State learned of its 20-game conference men’s basketball schedule Thursday and six teams the Spartans will face both home and away. The three home only opponents are Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern. The three road only foes are Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin. Dates and times will be announced later.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston wins on penalties, advances to State Final

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets won a tight on over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in penalties to advance to the State Semifinals. The Hornets fell behind, but tied the game at 1 with 29 minutes left in the first half thanks to a Kaley Douglass goal. After full...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

MSU Women Land Graduate Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team has landed graduate transfer Kamaria McDaniel. She has played previously at both Penn State and Baylor. McDaniel stands 5-10. She played in high school at Inkster. She missed the 2021 season because of injuries. Subscribe to our News 10...
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Sports injuries drive local surgeon (and former athlete) to serve others

Like many kids, when I was a child my life revolved around sports. Basketball, football, anything I could do to be with friends, have fun and compete, I would do it. But it all came to a screeching halt in high school when I tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in my knee playing basketball. All that competing and fun had to be put on the backburner while I went through the rehabilitation process.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

National Alliance on Mental Illness in Lansing moves to larger space

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group dedicated to helping people with mental illness and their families has a bigger space to do its work. The National Alliance on Mental Illness officially opened its doors Wednesday at its new location at 3500 South Cedar Street, next to the South Lansing Library,
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pewamo Westphalia Set to Play in Baseball Semi-Final on Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia faces Detroit Edison in the division three state semi-final baseball game at 2:30pm Friday at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium. P-W has a 23-10 season record while Edison is 20-5. The winner moves on to the state title game, same site, at 5pm Saturday. P-W is the last mid Michigan baseball team remaining in the tournament.
PEWAMO, MI
WILX-TV

Prepping our animal for the dog days of summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mark Marquardt, owner of Joey’s Pet Outfitters, shares what items we can use to keep our four-legged friends to keep them healthy and happy this summer. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan softball loses another pitcher to transfer portal

The Michigan softball team’s pitching staff will have a much different look to it in 2023. Annabelle Widra, who just completed her freshman season in Ann Arbor, announced Monday that she is transferring to Auburn. She becomes the third Michigan pitcher to depart this offseason, joining two-time all-Big Ten first-team honoree Alex Storako, who also announced Monday she is transferring to 2021 and 2022 national champion Oklahoma, and three-team all-conference first-team honoree Meghan Beaubien, who has exhausted her five years of college eligibility.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Pools, beaches, splash pads: Mid-Michigan spots to escape the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is more than a hot June day, it’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity. “A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday,” News 10 meteorologist Justin Bradford said. “High temperatures today will climb to the low-to-mid 90′s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90′s to near 100º.”
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Gordon Lightfoot to play the hits in Lansing

Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy