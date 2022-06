Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lost two assistant coaches to head coaching jobs at their alma maters last season: third base coach Chip Hale to Arizona and assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz Jr. to Rice. A third assistant, pitching coach Chris Fetter, could be the top candidate to take over as Michigan's head coach, after longtime head coach Erik Bakich has reportedly departed for Clemson. Another candidate could be Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO