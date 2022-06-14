Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area.
A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses.
Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road and landed on a nearby telephone pole.
Crews were able to get most roadways open.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0