Belmont County, OH

Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County

By Dan Mayeres
 4 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area.

A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses.

Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road and landed on a nearby telephone pole.

Crews were able to get most roadways open.

