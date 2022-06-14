Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area.

A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses.

Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road and landed on a nearby telephone pole.

Crews were able to get most roadways open.

