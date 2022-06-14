ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo man goes before jury on murder, felonious assault charges

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 4 days ago

A man is facing a Lucas County jury this week on accusations that he fatally shot a man and injured two others following a verbal altercation with two female tenants at the Georgetown Village Apartments in December, 2019.

Verlando Woods, 30, of the 600 block of St. Anne’s Drive in Holland, formerly of the 3200 block of Middlesex Drive in Toledo, is charged with murder and felonious assault, all with gun specifications, for the death of Alex Padilla and the shootings of Paul Lis and Christopher Bazemore on Dec. 29, 2019.

On Tuesday jurors were shown body camera footage from the two Toledo police officers who were first to arrive.

Officer Daniel Revill and Officer Bradley Wittman can be seen running towards one of many two-story red-brick buildings in the Georgetown Village apartment complex. A woman and her children pop their head out of one of the residences and direct the officer to go around the back of their building

Two men, later identified as Mr. Bazemore and Mr. Lis, can be seen sprawled on the grass just outside the back entrance.

“Help. Please. Please help,” one of them cries as Officer Revill uses his foot to break down the locked back door.

The two officers rush into the building. On the landing, leading up to the second-floor apartments, a man, later identified as Mr. Padilla, can be seen lying on his back. His father, Jeff Padilla, attempts to render aid as the officers push past to Apartment D, where several failed attempts to bust down the apartment’s reinforced door ends when Mr. Woods opens the door.

Officers later found a black semi-automatic firearm and shell casings in Mr. Woods’ apartment.

Mr. Padilla, Mr. Bazemore, and Mr. Lis were friends, Mr. Bazemore previously told The Blade. They’d gone to the Georgetown Village apartment that day to check on Kaylie Padilla, Mr. Padilla’s younger sister, who testified on Tuesday morning.

Ms. Padilla and her girlfriend, Victoria Lampkin, lived in the apartment below Mr. Woods. Ms. Lampkin, 23, testified that at some time in the afternoon, she and Ms. Padilla had gotten into a fight, one loud enough it prompted Mr. Woods to come down from the second floor of the building to bang on their door.

He yelled expletives at the two women, Ms. Lampkin testified and she yelled back in kind.

“He said, ‘I’ll smack you and your [expletive],’” Ms. Lampkin said. The threat was one in a string of similar verbal threats. At some point during the argument, Ms. Lampkin left to go to her bedroom, but when she heard more fighting ensure, she exited the room and saw Ms. Padilla shoving Mr. Woods out of their apartment.

Mr. Padilla, his father, and his friends subsequently traveled to the apartment complex to check on Ms. Padilla and Ms. Lampkin. Two of Ms. Lampkin’s brothers had also come to the complex. When Mr. Padilla arrived, he stopped at the women’s apartment to quickly ask, “Which one?”

Ms. Padilla said she pointed him in the direction of Mr. Woods’ upstairs apartment.

Ms. Lampkin said that after she heard Mr. Padilla knock on Mr. Woods’ door, gunshots rang out “immediately” and that the gunfire “seemed to last forever.”

Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner, previously reported that Mr. Padilla was shot in the neck, pelvis, and upper extremities, ruling the death a homicide.

Mr. Woods’ defense attorney Ronnie Wingate has argued that his client acted in self-defense. The defense attorney regularly pointed out that Mr. Padilla was a part of an East Toledo motorcycle club called the Brothers of Vengeance and that he and his friends were all valid CCW-holders.

Mr. Bazemore previously told The Blade the mens’ weapons were concealed and he didn’t believe the shooter had seen any guns, before opening fire.

Mr. Woods, arrested on the same day as the alleged incident, has remained out of custody on a $1.1 million property bond since May, 2021. Relatives used 16 of their properties to post the bond.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

