SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Construction is set to begin Friday along a key stretch of U.S. 75 in Sherman, so make a plan if you'll be driving in the area. "We want people to be aware that Houston and Lamar will be closed down, and that could cause major travel impacts for people's daily commute to and from work," said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO