Saharan Desert dust to bring hazy Austin skies this week

Central Texas will soon be home to the biggest Buc-ee's in the country as plans to replace and expand its Luling store, located about an hour southeast of Austin, are in the works.The world’s largest convenience store announced on Wednesday that it would build the soon-to-be biggest location next door to the existing building for a smooth transition.The new building will take up more than 75,000 square feet and feature 120 fuel stations, all the while maintaining the selection of barbecue, Beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms. The convenience store chain has recently been in competition with itself to keep topping its most spacious stores—the company built a 74,000-square-foot flagship store in Tennessee in 2021 but announced plans for an even bigger store in Johnstown, Colorado. The new store will top them both.The remodel is overdue for Luling, which became home to the first location in 2003. The new travel center will add at least 200 jobs to the area and the development team said it is working closely with city of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corporation, and Caldwell County.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO