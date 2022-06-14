ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saharan Desert dust to bring hazy Austin skies this week

By Claire Partain
Dust from the Saharan Air Layer took a trip over the Atlantic Ocean and into Austin's skies Tuesday, causing a hazy sunset and air quality that was labeled "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" by the National Weather Service.The African desert's dust takes a trip across the Atlantic every three to five days...

