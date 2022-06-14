Body found in Yellowstone River Monday night

FLOOD UPDATE: There are no mandatory evacuations in Yellowstone County because of overnight river crest according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department. Post by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday stated The National Weather Service has advised the Yellowstone appears to have crested in Billings and should slowly recede through out the night. The Billings Water gauge appears to be malfunctioning as of 1030 pm and statistical reliable data is currently unavailable. The last information Billings was at 15.4’. Previous listed road closures are still in place. Duck Creek Rd is closed at the bridge due to water on the roadway. Some confusion from the Code Red Alert sent out around 5 pm was being shared on Social Media. There were NO MANDATORY Evacuations, only an advisory. This was a precautionary alert to be prepared as a couple earthen berms along the river were saturated and water was pushing at the top. They are currently holding. We have been advised west of Billings river levels on both the Yellowstone & Clark Fork are dropping. Thanks to Commissioner John Ostlund for the aerial photos.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO