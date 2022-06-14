ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Construction of pedestrian bridge from Seattle waterfront to Pike Place Market begins this week

By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF
 4 days ago
Construction of a pedestrian bridge that will connect Pike Place Market to the Seattle waterfront will begin this week. Known as the Overlook Walk, the new bridge over Alaskan Way is described as...

thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Black-Owned 23rd Ave Brewery Opening Soon in the Central District

On a recent sunny afternoon, as school let out at nearby Washington Middle School, I met with two owners of the new 23rd Ave Brewery in the Central District. Located on the corner of 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street, the brewery is one of only two Black-owned in Seattle, the other being Métier, also in the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

The 17 Best Places To Eat, Drink, and Shop in Pike Place Market

There are a few tourist attractions in Seattle that locals rarely visit, like the Space Needle. Pike Place Market is not one of those places. This legendary Seattle institution is 10 levels and houses more than 200 independently owned businesses, including more than 120 operated by artists and craftspeople. Shoppers can find irreverent, eclectic, unusual artwork and home goods of every design and style here: Hand-painted decorative rocks; jewelry boxes hand carved from wood; silver, copper, and brass bracelets hammered by hand; and soap made from goat’s milk are just the beginning of the products that are for sale in the market. You don’t have to be an out-of-towner to appreciate this embarrassment of riches.
SEATTLE, WA
