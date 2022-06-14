Construction of pedestrian bridge from Seattle waterfront to Pike Place Market begins this week

There are a few tourist attractions in Seattle that locals rarely visit, like the Space Needle. Pike Place Market is not one of those places. This legendary Seattle institution is 10 levels and houses more than 200 independently owned businesses, including more than 120 operated by artists and craftspeople. Shoppers can find irreverent, eclectic, unusual artwork and home goods of every design and style here: Hand-painted decorative rocks; jewelry boxes hand carved from wood; silver, copper, and brass bracelets hammered by hand; and soap made from goat’s milk are just the beginning of the products that are for sale in the market. You don’t have to be an out-of-towner to appreciate this embarrassment of riches.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO