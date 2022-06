A Houston man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning just after 10:00 Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Larry Joseph Deshotel, 40 of Houston, was taken into custody for Tampering with a Government Record, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO