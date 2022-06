TUCSON, Ariz. — Officials in Arizona are searching for a suspect who shot a javelina with an arrow, which is illegal in the state. The Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson said that its Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of $1,500 for information that could lead to the arrest of the person who injured a javelina illegally with an arrow.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO