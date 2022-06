So much for the fight for $15. On Thursday, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced the creation of a $20-per-hour living wage statute for all full-time Jersey City employees. As part of the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, the living wage statute will boost salaries for hundreds of current and future Jersey City residents and workers from $17 (already one of the highest minimum wage rates in the nation) to $20 per hour — which is $7 more than New Jersey’s current hourly minimum wage.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO