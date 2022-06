A Georgia woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident late Wednesday afternoon in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that mishap took place on County Road 15 at around 5:40pm, involving a 2018 Toyota, being driven by a female resident of Barnesville. She was transported for the treatment of unspecified injuries, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO