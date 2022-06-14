ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer wrap-ups: King's Academy setter duo reflect on inaugural volleyball season

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
School's out for summer, but class is still in session.

It's time to review the highlights of Palm Beach County's most recent seasons of sport and get a refresher on the names to know ahead of a new cycle that's just around the corner.

The spring semester is known to tout Palm Beach's most successful programs, including but not limited to longstanding powerhouses such as Palm Beach Gardens baseball or St. Andrew's tennis. However, one squad introduced itself as a state frontrunner for the years to come in its first year on the court.

King's Academy boys volleyball finished with a 21-6 record and regional semifinal appearance before being ushered out by top-seed Park Vista – a run that likely wouldn't have been without setter duo Micah Tumas and Logan Taylor.

More Volleyball:

he Post's All-County boys volleyball team for 2022

The two were voted the Palm Beach Post's Co-Athletes of the Week for their contributions against Pine Crest, Suncoast, and Somerset Academy-Canyons, their 3-0 shutout against Somerset serving as the fourth in a five-game win streak for the Lions.

"There were four of us who knew how to play and the rest learned quickly," Tumas said. "My teammates were so positive and encouraging to each other."

"Those games were so exciting. These guys who have never touched a volleyball fell in love with the sport and a lot of them are joining a club team to get better for next year," Tumas said.

"This season was one of my favorite I've ever had. I'm so thankful the school added boys volleyball and was very proud of the effort my team put in to make it an unforgettable season," Taylor said, having wanted a program at King's for years knowing his peers would enjoy it.

Taylor, a rising senior, made the addition of the sport worthwhile, finishing the season ranked 17th in the nation with 87 serving aces. Statewide, Taylor's .387 hitting percentage ranks 19th and is listed at No. 22 with 477 assists.

"Logan is the team captain and brings a lot of volleyball IQ considering his club team is one of the top in the country," King's coach Christy Taylor said, calling Logan's experience "extremely helpful in running a smart offense" beyond solely fielding King's first of any kind.

With chemistry that goes back to their younger years, the righty's left hand man – literally – Tumas was a "perfect fit" setting opposite Taylor.

Taylor led the roster with 477 assists, averaging 5.7 per set. Tallying an average 4.7 each set, Tumas wasn't too far behind with 405.

"Logan and Micah have been best friends since they were little kids," Taylor said, having watched the two grow from being their club coach at Palm Beach Juniors to all of the journeys that came with being mom to Logan off the court.

"They are very happy when the other succeeds and having two setters who can also hit well is a huge benefit at the high school level," Taylor said. "It gives us a lot of options."

Tumas' 196 kills were third-best on the team. The sophomore also added 52 aces with a serving percentage of 81.5.

Yet, neither player boasted their individual athletic prowess or natural ability, only the praises of their coach who handed her role as King's girls head coach to longtime local volleyball figure Sam Skelton to focus on developing the boys' team to the same level of success.

"I'm so thankful for great coaching. I could feel myself getting better every day," Tumas said.

"I think her coaching style reflects on the team and the way we bonded and were able to play at a high level so quickly," Tumas said, calling Taylor the "most positive coach I've ever had."

"I'm able to talk to her on the court and off about the game, strategy, and team dynamics," Taylor's son said.

"She is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I've ever played for and she has a special place in her heart for all the players. They become like her kids," Taylor said.

Fortunately, the family environment created by Taylor will keep her from feeling like an empty nester this summer, even with seniors graduating, busy club schedules, and preparing Logan for his final year in the coop.

"I hope they continue to invest in these friendships so players know that we value them as athletes but, more importantly, we value them as people," Taylor said, reminiscing on the joy that comes with seeing her players enjoy each other's company after school when playing spike ball or beach volleyball at her house.

"If they do this, then we won't have to miss them in the offseason. They'll still be hanging out in my yard!"

