ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Attend ‘Baddies South’ Premiere In Houston

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

Are you ready for ‘Baddies South?’

All eyes were on chaotic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock who brought their toxic whatevership to Zeus Network’s red carpet premiere of its newest original series ‘Baddies Atlanta’ starring Natalie Nunn, Persuasion, Jela, Bri, Rollie Polie, Anne Moore, Slim, and more.

In the southern spin-off of popular ‘Baddies’ franchise, a new crop of bad girls are looking to take the entire Dirty South by storm in a decked-out tour bus.

Along the way, they’ll crash in luxurious homes, host and perform at the hottest clubs and parties, tap into the wild and dark side of southern culture and prove why they are the baddest girls around.

Peep the wild trailer below:

Based on the trailer, Chrisean is involved in multiple physical altercations that likely happened before she went viral for attacking Blueface’s mother and his sister during Memorial Day weekend.

In the video, the “Thotiana” rapper could be seen cheering Rock on during the altercation that turned into a NASTY airing out on social media.

On May 29th, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram to call out her son and Rock for the vicious attack.

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” she wrote tagging a picture of her swollen face alongside the message.

Saffold added in a separate post:

“And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”

In a follow-up post, Saffold slammed her son again, noting that he needed “help.”

“If I have enabled you in any way I will ask God for forgiveness,” the rapper’s mother continued.

“You brought that trash bag and her dog where I laid my head and paid rent through helping you build your business and I asked you more than 10 times to get her out my face.”

As expected, Blueface’s chatty manager Wack 100 hopped in to explain that Rock beat the brakes off Blueface’s sister, in particular, because she was the same woman who knocked the aspiring singer’s teeth out during an altercation that occurred “18 months ago.”

“You came for the smoke & the woman got her revenge. Guess we know now why you brought back up,” he wrote. “Prayers for your husband tell em I found 7 of his ? teeth in the driveway. Send me a mailing address if y’all need em!! Be safe out there. #MeatThis available on all platforms.”

Wack also posted a video of Kali celebrating her loss to Rock after the fight. She could be seen holding her unconscious husband as she shouted “Blueface who want next!?”

Whew, it’s all very messy and the main reason why people will tune in to see Chrisean’s shenanigans on ‘Baddies South’ now streaming on Zeus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died, aged 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble (aka Mariel Semonte Orr) has died at age 34, it was confirmed over the weekend. The artist’s death was shared in a social media post on June 5 by Def Jam Recordings. Alongside a photo of Orr – who was also known as Skoob – the label wrote: “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Attend Baby Shower For Their Second Child

Late last year, it was announced that rapper, Blueface, and his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, would be welcoming their second child together. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Jaidyn gave Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, an early holiday present-- a positive pregnancy test. Elated at the news, Blue hugged and kissed his girlfriend in excitement.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Sends Message To Fans From Behind Bars At Hot 97 Summer Jam

East Rutherford, NJ – Young Thug’s recent RICO arrest means he was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 on Sunday (June 12), but the Atlanta rapper’s presence could still be felt inside MetLife Stadium. Before the night’s main act, Fivio...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Nunn
Person
Blueface
BET

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship Status

"What we is?" That was the question Caresha Brownlee aka Yung Miami asked legendary music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs during the premiere of her new REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. The pair, who've been rumored to be dating for a while now, kept it all the way real and confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baddies#Rock On#Chrisean Rock#Baddies Atlanta#Thotiana
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants Tory Lanez “Under the Jail”

Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear, she wants Tory Lanez in jail. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Hot GIrl Meg spoke more about that night in 2020, in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot at her leading to bullet fragments being lodged in her feet. After recalling the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Rocky Claims Rap Hasn't Been As 'Mature' Since Soulja Boy

2022 has been a life-changing year for A$AP Rocky. The Mob leader welcomed his first child with Rihanna and he’s readying an album set to arrive in the coming months. Rocky caught up with comic Jerrod Carmichael for an Interview Magazine chat, where he voiced his frustrations with the immaturity of rap thanks to the internet’s prominence as he’s become a veteran with over a decade spent in the music industry.
HIP HOP
POPSUGAR

Drake Is Dropping New Music at Midnight

On June 16, Drake surprised fans by revealing that his newest album, "Honestly, Nevermind," is coming very, very soon. "7th studio album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND' out at midnight," he wrote on Instagram. He did not reveal any other details. "Honestly, Nevermind" isn't the only new project Drake announced, though. Less than...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Chance The Rapper, Latto + More To Perform At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and Chance The Rapper are among those who’ll be bringing their talents to the 2022 BET Awards stage later this month. The first round of performers were announced on Thursday (June 16), with Lizzo, Joey Bada$$, Latto, Chlöe, Babyface, Ella Mai, Givēon, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long, Fireboy DML and Maverick City Music also on the lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

A$AP Rocky Calls Rap Landscape Immature And Stuck In Adolescence Since Soulja Boy

Click here to read the full article. As A$AP Rocky adjusts to his role as a father after Rihanna gave birth to their baby boy in May, the Harlem native’s outlook on life has shifted. During an interview with Interview magazine, Rocky sat down with comedian Jerrod Carmichael and discussed topics ranging from masculinity to fashion, with Rocky speaking through the lens of inclusivity and acceptance. They also discussed how his seasoned outlook on life has even impacted how he feels about rap’s landscape.More from VIBE.comSoulja Boy Responds To A$AP Rocky's Comments About His Role In Rap's ImmaturitySoulja Boy Says OG...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy