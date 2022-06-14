Autopsy: Teen exceeded weight limit, died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride.

The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident.

Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.

The autopsy also showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds when he died. The operator manual lists the ride’s weight limit as 287 pounds.

Sampson was in Orlando with a friend’s family for a vacation.

An initial probe found sensors were adjusted manually to double the size of restraints on his seat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.