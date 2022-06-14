ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fisher-Price, US regulators issue warning after 13 infant deaths

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q02Df_0gAmRO0000

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

First-time homebuyers, these are the cities for you: report

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Globally, there have been more than 17 million of the Fisher-Price rockers sold since the 1990s, according to a news release Tuesday.

Similar products were recalled in 2021 and in 2019.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play infant sleepers after reports of death. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

“Your infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place in your home, so we want to remind parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items,” CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings. “Babies should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in rockers, gliders, soothers, or swings.”

Hoen-Saric noted that the latest Fisher-Price investigation is still underway, but the CPSC wanted to alert parents about best sleep practices.

US product recalls on pace for record high

“We remain committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children,” Fisher-Price said in a statement after the joint warning.

Fisher-Price encourages consumers to see the company’s “Safe Start” page for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also asked to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Man arrested after pregnant woman found beheaded

On June 9 at about 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a home in Alton, Illinois, to found 22-year-old Liese Dodd dead. Police said the expectant mother was supposed to give birth in mid-July, and her family was in the process of planning a baby shower.
ALTON, IL
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Warn of Dangers of Infant Rockers

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports accidental deaths from use of infant rockers for sleep. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an announcement warning of the dangers of using Fisher-Price infant rockers for sleep and of leaving infants unsupervised in the rockers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Consumer Goods#Consumer Reports#Cpsc
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTN

Toddler dead after shooting in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child that was hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday, June 8 in Dayton has died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 2-year-old Amorie Bell. The boy died at Dayton Children’s Medical Center on Saturday, June 11. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident was reported at the […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WDTN

Former Alabama police officer dead in jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
WDTN

Man charged after police find cocaine, meth in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is being held on drug-related charges after police found cocaine and methamphetamine during a search in Miami County. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to the 700 block of Boal Avenue and the 1000 block of Eleanor Avenue to execute search warrants Tuesday. The following items […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WebMD

More Than 82 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Wasted in U.S.: Report

Vaccine doses between December 2020 and mid-May 2022, tossing about 11% of the doses distributed. Pharmacies, states, territories, and federal agencies got rid of doses that expired on shelves before they could be used, that spoiled when the power went out or freezers broke, and that were tossed at the end of the day when no one used the remaining doses in an opened vial, according to NBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy