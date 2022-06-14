ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Program employs formerly incarcerated residents to help keep Hartford clean

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ny2qR_0gAmRKT600

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is breathing new life into some of its neighborhoods. It’s launching the Ambassador Program, which employs formerly incarcerated people re-entering the workforce.

On Albany Avenue, there is no longer litter or trash. It has all been picked up and the street has even been swept clean all because of the new ambassador program.

“What we do is we clean up the neighborhood street by street,” said Dan Kish, Hartford Ambassador.

Armed with brooms, trash bags, and self-confidence, they’re making Hartford a better place.

“We are an organization that gives people who are incarcerated and addicted to drugs and alcohol and more recently in recovery, and also who suffer from homelessness, we basically give everybody another chance at having a job,” Kish said.

“I was homeless and I ended up getting in this program. I have been clean six months now. They’ve got me working,” said Jason Rabenold, an ambassador.

Hartford near end of 10-year battle over proposed McDonald’s

“We take second-chance hiring really seriously, so this is an opportunity to create a program that creates that second chance for some of our residents. It creates a second chance at job opportunities and it benefits our entire city,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The ambassadors are assigned different streets on different days and they clean thoroughly from curb to sidewalk to storefront, investing in the neighborhood and themselves.

“I feel good about myself. I’ve been in a bad place. I felt hopeless and it was not good, but it makes me feel like I’m really contributing, doing something,” Rabenold said.

Bronin says they’re going to continue to grow this program. Right now, they have 11 different neighborhoods they are cleaning. They want to add more people, more streets, and keep it clean while they’re having others get back on their feet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 13

Walter Galuszka
4d ago

great idea to keep a sense of responsibility for the community in the minds of those convicted of crimes against society....trustees across the country get the chance to leave jail on a work detail to do something positive ‼️

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GreenwichTime

A CT law requires racial balance in public schools. Why are some suburban districts segregated anyway?

On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ash Jurberg

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford man celebrates family on Juneteenth

New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change. Accused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Two teens killed in East Hartford home invasion attempt. Updated: 7 hours ago. Salem Valley Farms has advanced to the next round in the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Norwich man recognized for creating Juneteenth flag

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Juneteenth became a federal holiday last summer — the first since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. Connecticut will recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time on June 19, 2023. Ben Haith was recognized for creating the Juneteenth flag raised in honor of the holiday […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

How a Hartford trash facility closing could impact your daily life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than a month, the trash you’re throwing away may no longer be staying in Connecticut. MIRA’s Hartford waste facility is set to close in July. For over 30 years, one-third of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. “Put it at the end […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Mcdonald
WTNH

New Haven celebrates sixth annual Juneteenth event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated a huge Juneteenth event on Saturday with a focus on culture, as well as personal and social wellness. Saturday marked the event’s sixth annual celebration. There were displays, entertainment, and even health screening that included COVID-19 vaccines. One special visitor was the great, great, great niece of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Six parked cars damaged in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car hit six parked cars in New Haven on Saturday before fleeing the scene, police said. The New Haven Police Department said the incident occurred early Saturday morning and a subject in now in custody. This is an ongoing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Shortage of feminine care products impacting women across CT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s another shortage that’s impacting women. Feminine care products are becoming harder to find on store shelves. “It’s kind of scary to know that we might now have anything, pads or tampons because me personally if I didn’t have them, I would have to stay home. I wouldn’t be able to […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTNH.com

The Connection: START – Help for Homeless Youth

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Homelessness is something that many people in our country and even our state face, and it’s a struggle for all who experience it. We know that it can be especially damaging for young adults. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with John...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Funeral held for four unclaimed veterans in CT

(WTNH) – A funeral was held on Friday for four unclaimed veterans. Their cremated remains were buried at the State Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown. Robert Benson served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. He died in New Haven in 2008. Loren Cubbison served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He died in New […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Bridgeport pays $45,000 to police officer in discrimination lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer, who claims he was branded as being psychologically unfit and discriminated against after discovering the body of a fellow officer who killed himself, has won a settlement from the city. Last week the City Council agreed to award Sgt. James Geremia $45,000 to...
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy