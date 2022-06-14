World's Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturer Moves HQ To Texas
Construction equipment giant Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas , the company announced Tuesday (June 14).
It was not made immediately clear why Caterpillar — the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer — decided to make the move to the Lone Star State, according to Reuters . The company said it didn't seek or receive incentives for relocation.
Most of Caterpillar's 230 Illinois-based employees will transition to Irving, Texas, over time. The company also said it plans to maintain its presence in Illinois, however, where over 17,000 employees work.
In a tweet , Governor Greg Abbott said Texas "is a perfect fit for this international brand."
"Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines and diesel-electric locomotives," according to Caterpillar's website .
