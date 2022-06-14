ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driving change: East Ramapo parents hope school district will address busing concerns

Families and other members of the East Ramapo school community will rally outside district offices Tuesday night.

One education advocate says people will be sharing stories about how they've been impacted by a lack of busing or how some public-school students have allegedly seen private schoolers get what's described as "door-to-door" bus service.

Steve White, with Power of Ten, hopes the East Ramapo school district will have a similar protocol seen in neighboring Suffern, where any bus contract must serve all children.

News 12 reached out to the school district, school board and state-appointed monitor for comment and has not yet heard back.

