Bruce Cassidy hired by Vegas Golden Knights

As expected, it didn't take long for Bruce Cassidy to find a new job.

Just over a week after being fired by the Bruins, Cassidy is expected to be hired as the new head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

UPDATE : The Golden Knights have now made the hire official.

The Golden Knights fired Pete DeBoer last month after missing the playoffs for the first time in their five seasons as an NHL franchise.

Cassidy said on Thursday that he had already talked to "a number of teams." Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday that Vegas and Dallas were two of the teams that had talked to him.

Vegas has some salary cap maneuvering to do this offseason, but regardless, Cassidy inherits a strong roster led by the likes of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. It's certainly a situation where he could win immediately.

If there's any downside to the situation, it's that the Vegas front office has not been especially patient with coaches. DeBoer lasted just two and a half seasons despite reaching the NHL's final four twice. His predecessor, Gerard Gallant, lasted the same amount of time despite reaching the Stanley Cup Final in his and the franchise's first season.