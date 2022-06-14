ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Panel recommends FDA authorize Moderna vaccine for kids, teens 6 to 17

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIAXL_0gAmQaQp00

( The Hill ) – A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel on Tuesday recommended the agency expand the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children and teenagers ages 6 to 17.

The vaccine is currently approved for adults only.

The panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for adolescents and teenagers ages 12 to 17. The panel similarly voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing the shot for 6-to-11 year olds.

Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.

The FDA is likely to follow the panel’s advice in the coming days, but there ultimately won’t likely be much of an impact on vaccination rates, since children and teenagers have had access to Pfizer-BioNTech”s vaccine since last year.

Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by Trump campaign aides

After the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the matter as early as Friday.

Moderna initially asked the FDA to clear its vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 17 last June, but concerns over a rare heart condition led officials to delay authorization.

On Tuesday, health officials said the risks for myocarditis and pericarditis may be higher in adolescent males, but the overall incidence is relatively rare and not statistically significant enough to draw definitive conclusions. In addition, the vast majority who suffer the side effect fully recover.

Several panel members expressed concern that the emergency authorization would only be for a two-dose primary series, even though there’s evidence that a third dose will be needed.

‘Forever chemicals’ linked to high blood pressure in middle-aged women: study

Moderna’s clinical trials were conducted before the omicron variant became dominant throughout the country. The data was based on variants that are no longer a threat.

FDA’s Doran Fink said Moderna will present data on a third dose soon.

“I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, but I say that with the comfort being provided that there will be a third dose,” said panel member Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “If that was not true, I wouldn’t feel the same way. We’re not in the same part of this pandemic anymore. It’s a different time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WGN Radio

Is someone hiding books featuring people of color at a bookshop in Naperville?

Anderson’s Bookshop Director of Events and Marketing Ginny Wehrli-Hemmeter joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how their employees were finding books featuring people of color were being turned around or hidden behind other books. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Company donates 80 cameras to Amarillo Zoo after photo of object goes viral

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Wyze, a Seattle-based smart home and wireless cameras company, is donating 80 of its v3 cameras to the Amarillo Zoo, coming after the zoo’s cameras caught what officials called an “Unidentified Amarillo Object” earlier this month. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
AMARILLO, TX
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy